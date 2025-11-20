A Class 10 student from a well-known private school in Delhi, Shourya Patil, died by suicide earlier this week, triggering serious allegations of prolonged harassment by his teachers. His father, Pradeep Patil, claims the boy had been subjected to a year of mockery, intimidation and public humiliation, and was even threatened with expulsion when the family questioned the teachers’ conduct.

Delhi Student Suicide: Victim's Father Recalls Intimidation

According to Pradeep, Shourya’s final day at school turned especially distressing. During a stage rehearsal, the teenager reportedly slipped and fell, after which teachers allegedly berated him in front of classmates. When he broke down, one of the teachers is said to have remarked coldly, as per NDTV, “Cry as much as you want, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Pradeep told that his son had repeatedly complained of mistreatment over the past year, but their concerns were routinely dismissed by school authorities, who claimed the boy needed to “pay more attention in class.” He further alleged that one teacher had threatened Shourya for four consecutive days, warning that his parents would be summoned and a transfer certificate issued.

Shourya's Death

An FIR filed by the family states that Shourya, a student of St Columba School, allegedly jumped from Platform 2 of the Rajendra Place Metro Station on Tuesday. A suicide note recovered from his school bag blamed three teachers for driving him to take the extreme step. The handwritten note included the line: “Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga" and also mentioned his wish for organ donation.

According to the FIR, Shourya left home at 7:15 a.m. for school as usual. Although he normally travelled with arranged transport, on that day he reportedly exited the school through a back gate before heading to the Metro station. Around 2:45 p.m., his father received a call informing him that the boy had been found injured outside the station. He was taken to BL Kapoor Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pradeep Patil has accused three teachers and the school principal of mentally harassing his son to the point where he felt he had no option but to end his life. Police say the investigation is underway and statements from the teachers and school management will be recorded. The school has not released a public comment so far.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. AASRA Helpline (24/7): +91-98204-66726 or +91-22-27546669, Snehi Helpline (Delhi-based): +91-95822-11274 and Vandrevala Foundation Helpline: 1860-266-2345 or +91-9999-666-555).