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English NewsCitiesDelhi SIR: Notices To Go Out To 3.3 Million Voters Over Discrepancies In Details

Delhi SIR: Notices To Go Out To 3.3 Million Voters Over Discrepancies In Details

Of the 3.3 million voters included in the draft electoral rolls, around 1.9 million have been flagged for logical discrepancies.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

Electoral authorities are set to issue notices to around 3.3 million Delhi voters following discrepancies found in the details submitted by them during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Of the 3.3 million voters included in the draft electoral rolls, around 1.9 million have been flagged for logical discrepancies, while the details of nearly 1.4 million could not be matched with the 2002 electoral rolls, officials said.

The affected voters will be given an opportunity to provide supporting documents or clarifications to establish their eligibility.

Name Spelling Differences Among Key Discrepancies

An official said a large share of the discrepancies was related to differences in the spelling of voters' names between the current electoral rolls and those from 2002.

Such voters will be required to submit documents establishing the correct spelling of their names, the official said.

Logical discrepancies refer to cases where information provided by voters does not match or appears inconsistent with details available in the electoral database. Officials said voters may have to clarify their particulars before their names can be retained in the final electoral roll.

Other discrepancies include cases where the age difference between an elector and a parent is less than 15 years or more than 50 years. A gap of less than nine months between the birth dates of siblings is another anomaly flagged during the exercise.

The second category covers voters whose names could not be linked to the 2002 electoral roll. They may be required to establish their eligibility by submitting documents prescribed by the Election Commission.

Notice Does Not Mean Voter Is Ineligible

Officials stressed that receiving a notice does not automatically mean that a voter has been declared ineligible.

Those served notices will be able to respond and submit the necessary documents or information. The Electoral Registration Officer may also seek additional documents if questions arise over an elector's age or citizenship.

The Election Commission has suggested several documents that can be used as supporting evidence. These include identity cards issued to government or PSU employees and pensioners, documents issued by government authorities, banks, post offices and LIC before July 1, 1987, as well as birth certificates, passports, matriculation or educational certificates and permanent residence certificates.

Other documents on the list include forest rights certificates, caste certificates, NRC records where applicable, family registers and government-issued land or house allotment certificates.

Document Requirements Based On Date Of Birth

The documents required will depend on the elector's date of birth.

Those born before July 1, 1987, will have to provide proof of their date and/or place of birth. Voters born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, will need documents relating to themselves and one parent.

Those born after December 2, 2004, will be required to submit documents relating to themselves and both parents.

Draft Roll Has 9.75 Million Names

The draft electoral roll contains 9,753,577 names, around 33% fewer than the 14,510,299 voters listed as of June 30.

The SIR exercise is aimed at verifying electoral rolls, retaining eligible voters and removing names that do not meet eligibility requirements.

The claims and objections period will remain open until September 30. The process of issuing notices and disposing of cases is scheduled to be completed by October 29, while the final electoral roll is due to be published on November 4.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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Delhi SIR Delhi SIR Notice
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