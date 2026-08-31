Delhi SIR Draft Voter List 2026 Released: How To Check Your Name Online

The draft electoral roll for Delhi under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was released on Monday, August 31, 2026, marking the next stage in the voter-list revision exercise across the national capital.

The SIR process has been underway across all 13 districts of Delhi for nearly two months. With the draft roll now available, voters can check whether their names have been included in the revised electoral list.

The draft roll can be accessed online through the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi (CEO Delhi). Voters will need to follow a few steps to find the relevant draft electoral roll.

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How To Check Your Name In Delhi SIR Draft Roll

To check whether your name appears in the SIR draft roll, visit the CEO Delhi website. A dedicated page for the SIR draft roll will be available there.

Users will need to select their district, Assembly constituency and language on the relevant page. After entering the captcha, they can access and check the draft electoral roll PDFs.

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What Voters Need To Do

Once the required district, Assembly constituency and language have been selected, voters can open the relevant draft PDF to check the electoral roll.

The release of the draft roll allows voters to verify their details after the SIR exercise conducted across Delhi’s 13 districts over the past nearly two months.