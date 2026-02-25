Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shots Fired At Car Of Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Delhi; 1 Hurt

Shots Fired At Car Of Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Delhi; 1 Hurt

Gunmen open fire near Kashmere Gate, injuring one in car linked to Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer; police probe conflicting witness accounts.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A burst of gunfire shattered the morning rush near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Tuesday when unidentified assailants opened fire on a moving car carrying five individuals, including a lawyer associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team. The brazen attack unfolded close to the busy inter-state bus terminal and near the Marghat Hanuman Temple.

One of the occupants sustained a bullet injury to the shoulder and was rushed to hospital. Authorities later confirmed that the injured individual is in stable condition.

Attack In Daylight Near Key Transit Hub

According to initial accounts, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. as the group was travelling in a Maruti Ciaz. The attackers reportedly trailed the car before opening fire from behind. Victims told police that three men riding a two-wheeler carried out the assault and fled the scene immediately after, reported NDTV.

However, there is no clear consensus on the number of assailants involved. While some eyewitnesses claimed two individuals were responsible, others insisted there were three. Investigators are working to reconcile these conflicting statements as they piece together the sequence of events.

Police Rush To Scene, Probe Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that law enforcement responded swiftly after receiving information about the incident.

“We reached the spot immediately. One person was injured and has been hospitalised. He is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition,” Banthia said, as per PTI.

He added that discrepancies remain regarding crucial aspects of the case. “Some are saying there were two assailants, others said three. Details such as the exact number of people involved, rounds fired and whether the assailants came in a vehicle (car) or on a motorcycle will be clear after verification,” he said.

Police teams are recording statements from those inside the car and local residents. Forensic experts have examined the site, and CCTV footage from nearby locations is being collected to reconstruct the attack.

Victims’ Identities & Possible Motive

Preliminary findings indicate that one of the passengers, Rajni Khatri, is a lawyer representing Bishnoi. Another occupant, Sandeep, is associated with a non-governmental organisation. The motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

Officials have indicated that a formal case will be registered under relevant sections of the law as the investigation progresses. With multiple angles under scrutiny, authorities are focused on verifying facts before drawing conclusions in what appears to be a carefully executed assault in one of Delhi’s busiest corridors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Kashmere Gate on Tuesday morning?

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a moving car carrying five individuals, including a lawyer associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team. One person was injured and hospitalized.

When and where did the shooting take place?

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Tuesday near Delhi's Kashmere Gate, close to the inter-state bus terminal and Marghat Hanuman Temple.

How many assailants were involved in the attack?

There is conflicting information regarding the number of assailants. Some witnesses claim two individuals were responsible, while others insist there were three.

Who were the individuals in the car?

One of the passengers was identified as Rajni Khatri, a lawyer representing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Another occupant, Sandeep, is associated with an NGO.

What is the current condition of the injured person?

The individual who sustained a bullet injury to the shoulder has been hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
DELHI
Opinion
Embed widget