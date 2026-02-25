Shots Fired At Car Of Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Delhi; 1 Hurt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A burst of gunfire shattered the morning rush near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Tuesday when unidentified assailants opened fire on a moving car carrying five individuals, including a lawyer associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team. The brazen attack unfolded close to the busy inter-state bus terminal and near the Marghat Hanuman Temple.

One of the occupants sustained a bullet injury to the shoulder and was rushed to hospital. Authorities later confirmed that the injured individual is in stable condition.

Attack In Daylight Near Key Transit Hub

According to initial accounts, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. as the group was travelling in a Maruti Ciaz. The attackers reportedly trailed the car before opening fire from behind. Victims told police that three men riding a two-wheeler carried out the assault and fled the scene immediately after, reported NDTV.

However, there is no clear consensus on the number of assailants involved. While some eyewitnesses claimed two individuals were responsible, others insisted there were three. Investigators are working to reconcile these conflicting statements as they piece together the sequence of events.

Police Rush To Scene, Probe Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that law enforcement responded swiftly after receiving information about the incident.

“We reached the spot immediately. One person was injured and has been hospitalised. He is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition,” Banthia said, as per PTI.

He added that discrepancies remain regarding crucial aspects of the case. “Some are saying there were two assailants, others said three. Details such as the exact number of people involved, rounds fired and whether the assailants came in a vehicle (car) or on a motorcycle will be clear after verification,” he said.

Police teams are recording statements from those inside the car and local residents. Forensic experts have examined the site, and CCTV footage from nearby locations is being collected to reconstruct the attack.

Victims’ Identities & Possible Motive

Preliminary findings indicate that one of the passengers, Rajni Khatri, is a lawyer representing Bishnoi. Another occupant, Sandeep, is associated with a non-governmental organisation. The motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

Officials have indicated that a formal case will be registered under relevant sections of the law as the investigation progresses. With multiple angles under scrutiny, authorities are focused on verifying facts before drawing conclusions in what appears to be a carefully executed assault in one of Delhi’s busiest corridors.