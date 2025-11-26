Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Shivers At 8°C As City Records Coldest November Morning Since 2022

Delhi Shivers At 8°C As City Records Coldest November Morning Since 2022

Delhi recorded its coldest November morning since 2022 as temperatures dipped to 8°C, falling over three degrees below the seasonal average.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the coldest morning of the season with the minimum temperature dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November since 2022, the India Meteorological Department said.

After logging 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Delhi's minimum temperature dropped 3.3 notches below the seasonal average on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

The coldest temperature for the month before Wednesday was recorded on November 17 at to 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In 2024, the lowest minimum November temperature was 9.5 degree Celsius, while it was was 9.2 degrees Celsius in 2023.

In 2022, the city recorded a November low of 7.3 degree Celsius, which was the lowest for the month in recent years.

The weather department has forecast foggy conditions for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Delhi Weather IMD Cold Wave Delhi Coldest November Morning In Delhi Winter Temperature Delhi
