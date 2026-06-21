3 Arrested, 2 Juveniles Held After Man Beaten To Death At Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Passenger Pankaj Dhama killed during a train boarding dispute.

He died after being beaten by co-passengers at Shahdara station.

Police arrested three adults, apprehended two juveniles in case.

Investigation underway; case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Delhi Police have arrested three people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the killing of a passenger who was allegedly beaten during a dispute while boarding the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station.

The incident took place on Saturday at Platform No. 3 of the east Delhi railway station, where a quarrel reportedly broke out among passengers amid a rush to board the train and occupy a seat.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted by co-passengers during the altercation.

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Passenger Died After Assault

According to the police, Dhama was punched and kicked during the scuffle. He was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, a medico-legal case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Three Arrested, Two Juveniles Apprehended

Police said three accused have now been arrested in the case, while two juveniles have also been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the assault.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the railway station and questioned eyewitnesses to identify those involved in the attack.

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Case Registered Under BNS

The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused in the fatal assault.