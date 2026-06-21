A dispute broke out among passengers rushing to board the Yoga Express. During the altercation, the victim, Pankaj Dhama, was allegedly punched and kicked, leading to his death.
3 Arrested, 2 Juveniles Held After Man Beaten To Death At Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station
A 32-year-old man who was allegedly beaten by co-passengers during a dispute while boarding the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station.
- Passenger Pankaj Dhama killed during a train boarding dispute.
- He died after being beaten by co-passengers at Shahdara station.
- Police arrested three adults, apprehended two juveniles in case.
- Investigation underway; case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Delhi Police have arrested three people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the killing of a passenger who was allegedly beaten during a dispute while boarding the Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station.
The incident took place on Saturday at Platform No. 3 of the east Delhi railway station, where a quarrel reportedly broke out among passengers amid a rush to board the train and occupy a seat.
The victim, identified as 32-year-old Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted by co-passengers during the altercation.
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Passenger Died After Assault
According to the police, Dhama was punched and kicked during the scuffle. He was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Following the incident, a medico-legal case was registered and an investigation was launched.
Three Arrested, Two Juveniles Apprehended
Police said three accused have now been arrested in the case, while two juveniles have also been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the assault.
Investigators examined CCTV footage from the railway station and questioned eyewitnesses to identify those involved in the attack.
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Case Registered Under BNS
The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused in the fatal assault.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the passenger's death at Shahdara railway station?
Who was the victim of the assault?
The victim was 32-year-old Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He was declared dead upon arrival at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
How many individuals have been implicated in the case?
Delhi Police have arrested three people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the assault. They were identified through CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.
What sections of law apply to this case?
The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is currently underway.