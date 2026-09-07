Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi building collapse: student filmed SOS video from rubble.

Seven dead, twelve rescued; search operations still ongoing.

Building owner booked; cause of collapse under investigation.

A student trapped beneath the debris of a collapsed paying guest building in south Delhi's Satya Niketan recorded a video seeking help from under the rubble, as the death toll in the incident rose to seven and rescue operations entered their second day.

The 11-second video, shared on X by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, showed the student lying amid chunks of concrete and twisted debris. Dust covered his face and blood stains were visible as he moved his phone camera around the cramped space where he was trapped.

The student, identified as Aditya, a second-year B.Com student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, was later rescued and admitted to hospital. Delhi Fire Service said he was under observation and was not in a critical condition, India Today reported.

Trapped Student Records SOS Video

The video provided a glimpse into the conditions faced by students trapped inside the collapsed structure, with Aditya using his phone to seek help while surrounded by rubble. It shows Kumar lying under the debris with traces of blood also visible on his face.

The student also panned the camera to show his surroundings of debris and collapsed building material.

टीम के साथी जो भी आसपास हैं, कृपया तुरंत इसकी मदद करें।



ये अभी ज़िंदा है और आपकी मदद का इंतज़ार कर रहा है।



बिना देरी किए मौके पर पहुँचें और रेस्क्यू टीम को सूचित करे और मदद करें।#SOSNSUI pic.twitter.com/3EOyMmFeyJ — NSUI (@nsui) September 6, 2026

BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who visited the site on Sunday, said rescue teams were continuing to receive calls from people trapped beneath the debris.

"We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to God that all people are safe," the RK Puram legislator said.

Locals also said some of those trapped had made phone calls from beneath the rubble seeking assistance.

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7 Dead, 12 Rescued So Far

The building collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Around 40 to 50 students were believed to have been inside the structure at the time. The nearly 50-year-old, five-storey building, known as Hostel Daze, was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus.

Seven people have died in the collapse so far, while 12 have been rescued from the debris. Ten injured people were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the hospital said.

Rescue teams continued searching the rubble on Monday for people who may still be trapped.

Building Owner Faces Lookout Notice; Repair Work Under Scanner

Delhi Police have issued a lookout notice against Hari Ram, the owner of the collapsed building, as efforts continue to trace those allegedly responsible for the incident.

Police had earlier booked Hari Ram and others at South Campus Police Station on charges including culpable homicide, negligence in the upkeep of a structure and endangering the safety of others.

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Police said renovation work was underway on the ground floor when the building collapsed.

A local, however, claimed that repair or construction work was also being carried out in the basement. Locals further claimed that water had accumulated there following days of rain and may have weakened the foundation.

The exact cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)