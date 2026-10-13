Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Its busy location also poses significant traffic congestion challenges.

Ramlila Maidan, one of three grounds designated by the Delhi Police as alternative venues for protests after Jantar Mantar was de-notified, has no available dates for the next two and a half months.

The 12-acre ground, which can accommodate up to 50,000 people, is largely booked until the end of the year, raising questions over the availability of space for demonstrations following the October 11 order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. Only three slots for December 29, 30 and 31 open for booking, officials said.

Protesting at Ramlila Maidan can become a costly affair as the booking amount for a day can soar to upwards of Rs 1 lakh. Officials said the ground can be booked for Rs 50,000 per day, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 55,000. Including taxes, the initial cost for a day's booking comes to Rs 1.21 lakh.

However, civic officials clarified that a small section of the ground remains available for protests and gatherings. The area can accommodate only around 150 people.

Protest Venue Booking Requires Police Clearance

Ramlila Maidan is booked through the horticulture department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which grants permission for events. Applicants must obtain a no-objection certificate from the Delhi Police before the civic body clears a booking.

Under the Delhi Police Commissioner's October 11 standing order, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest venue, while Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi were designated as alternative sites for demonstrations.

The police order also stated that a detailed, revised standard operating procedure for protests at the three locations would be issued separately.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the availability of the newly designated venue in a post on X, questioning how demonstrations could be held when the ground was already occupied.

“Govt. played another fraud with its citizens. The Ramleela Maidan is occupied with two Ramleelas,” he said.

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Protesters have also pointed to the cost of booking the ground, saying it creates a significant financial barrier for organisations and groups of residents seeking to hold demonstrations. Jantar Mantar, by comparison, did not require a similar payment, according to the protesters.

An official said the civic body would lose at least Rs 50,000 per day if the ground were made available for protests without a fee.

Officials also said Ramlila Maidan was booked for various programmes and festivities, with major festivals, including Dussehra and Diwali, approaching in the coming weeks.

Traffic Congestion, Nearby Hospitals Pose Challenges

The ground is located in a busy commercial area near three hospitals and the headquarters of the municipal corporations, officials said. Large gatherings have historically put pressure on the surrounding road network.

During major events, police generally convert the two-way Asaf Ali Road into a one-way stretch and divert traffic heading towards Deshbandhu Gupta Road to the parallel Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

Both roads are already congested and encroached upon, making it difficult for them to handle additional traffic, officials said.

An official recalled that a BJP rally at the ground in 2014 caused a traffic gridlock extending up to ITO, nearly four kilometres away, despite the event taking place on a Sunday when traffic was relatively light.

The ground's history also reflects its location within the capital's changing urban landscape. Until 1930, the area was a pond that was filled and levelled to provide a venue for Ramlila performances. The tradition began in 1932 and continues today, giving the ground its name.

After Independence, the area was developed in 1951 to provide livelihoods to refugees who had arrived from Pakistan.

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From Syama Prasad Mookerjee To Arvind Kejriwal: A Political Landmark

Over the decades, Ramlila Maidan has hosted several major political gatherings and become an important venue in India's political history.

In 1952, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, regarded as an ideological inspiration for the BJP, launched a satyagraha demanding the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

Jawaharlal Nehru addressed large public meetings at the ground in 1956 and 1957 while serving as prime minister. A permanent stage was constructed in 1962 for a public event honouring Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to India.

Indira Gandhi addressed a rally at the venue after India's victory over Pakistan in 1971. A public meeting was also held there on November 26, 1974, in honour of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

On June 25, 1975, the day the Emergency was declared, Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed a rally at the ground.

More recently, in 2013, Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister at Ramlila Maidan, adding another milestone to the venue's political legacy.

(With PTI inputs)