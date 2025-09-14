Finance Ministry Official Dies As BMW Hits His Motorbike In Delhi

A Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry died and his wife is seriously injured after a BMW car hit his motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station on Sunday, the police said.

The victim, Navtoj Singh, who lives with his family in Hari Nagar, was returning home on his bike from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when he met with the accident, said the police.

"My parents were returning from Bangla Sahib when they met with an accident. And for some reason, they were brought 22 km away to a hospital in GTB Nagar. My father is dead and mother is seriously injured," said the couple's son.

The son claims that the woman, the BMW driver, who brought his parents to the hospital was also injured but the hospital has no information her.

#WATCH | Dhaula Kuan BMW accident | Visuals of the BMW car, which collided with a motorcycle near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Of the couple riding the motorcycle, the husband died, and the wife sustained the injuries.



The vehicles have been seized, and legal action…

Upon reaching the accident spot, a BMW was found lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, said the police.

Witnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle.

VIDEO | One person died and three were injured after a BMW hit a motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station. Son of the deceased, Navjot Singh, said:



"My parents were travelling on a bike, and around 1 pm, they were at Dhaula Kuan. A BMW X5, driven by a girl, hit…

"Soon after the accident, the woman and her husband, who was accompanying her, rushed the two injured to hospital in a taxi," a police officer said.

The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The accident spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Traffic movement in the area was disrupted due to the accident. It was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road, police said.