Delhi Riots: Court Acquits Father-Son Duo, Says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Don’t Prove Violence

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of participating in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, observing that merely shouting religious slogans does not establish involvement in rioting or violence.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Karkardooma Court cleared Johnny Kumar and his father, Mithan Singh, of charges related to rioting, robbery, and arson. The court held that there was no credible evidence proving that the duo had taken part in the violent mob responsible for the February 25, 2020, incident.

Court says presence or slogans not enough to prove guilt

Judge Praveen Singh noted that none of the prosecution witnesses could confirm the accused were part of the mob that engaged in violence. “The only fact which can be proved through the testimony of PW3 Mohd. Mohsin is that accused Jony was standing with a mob and shouting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ This fact can neither prove nor lead to a presumption that the same mob had indulged in rioting in Gali No. 4,” the court stated.

The judge emphasised that simply being present at the scene or chanting slogans cannot be equated with active participation in riots unless there is concrete evidence linking the accused to acts of violence.

Background Of The Case

According to the prosecution, around 11 a.m. on 25 February 2020, a mob vandalised a shop named Maharashtra Band in the Khajuri Khas area. Following the incident, police registered an FIR against unknown individuals. Based on CCTV footage, officers later arrested Johnny Kumar and Mithan Singh, adding seven more complaints of vandalism to the same FIR.

The Delhi Police alleged that both men were part of a riotous crowd that looted and damaged properties during the violence. However, the court found that no witness had identified the duo as part of the mob engaged in such acts.

Court rejects police claims of witness manipulation

The police argued that the accused had influenced witnesses over time, but the court dismissed this claim. Judge Singh observed that it was difficult to believe that victims who suffered losses during the riots would defend the accused after several years.

Without solid, corroborative evidence, the judge ruled, no one could be convicted merely on the basis of slogans or appearances.

While acquitting both men of major charges, the court found Johnny Kumar guilty of violating prohibitory orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The court noted that a prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC was in effect in the North East district on 24 February 2020, and Johnny had been seen the following day raising slogans amidst a crowd, thereby violating the order.