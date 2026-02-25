Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi To Become Indraprastha? BJP MP Urges Amit Shah After Kerala Renaming Nod

Delhi To Become Indraprastha? BJP MP Urges Amit Shah After Kerala Renaming Nod

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal urges Amit Shah to rename Delhi as Indraprastha, citing Mahabharata-era roots after Kerala becomes Keralam.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A political debate over historical identity has resurfaced in the national capital after BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the renaming of Delhi as “Indraprastha.”

In his letter dated February 25, 2026, Khandelwal argued that the present name “Delhi” reflects a relatively later medieval chapter of history, while “Indraprastha” connects the capital to its ancient and civilizational origins referenced in the Mahabharata.

Delhi As Indraprastha: MP Cites Mahabharata-Era Links

Khandelwal pointed to archaeological findings at Purana Qila, where excavations have revealed Painted Grey Ware pottery and settlement layers dating back to around 1000 BCE. Many historians associate this material culture with the period described in the Mahabharata.

According to the MP, such discoveries reinforce the long-held belief that Indraprastha once stood at the site of present-day Delhi. He maintained that restoring the ancient name would acknowledge the city’s earliest known heritage and reflect historical continuity.

‘Civilizational Identity’ Argument

In his communication to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Khandelwal emphasized that renaming the capital would symbolize India’s civilizational identity and align it with indigenous traditions. He cited precedents such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Prayagraj — cities that were renamed to reflect local linguistic and cultural roots.

The MP also noted that “Indraprastha” is not unfamiliar to residents, as several institutions and landmarks in the city already use the name. In his view, formally adopting it would strengthen national pride and project India’s ancient legacy on the global stage.

Khandelwal urged the Home Ministry to begin consultations with historians, archaeologists, and other stakeholders to examine the proposal and chart a roadmap for implementation. He expressed confidence that under Amit Shah’s leadership, the move could become a defining step toward reclaiming India’s cultural heritage.

Kerala To Keralam: A Triggering Context

The proposal comes just a day after the Union Cabinet approved the renaming of Kerala as “Keralam.” The demand had earlier been endorsed twice by the Kerala Assembly, which passed resolutions in 2023 and 2024 urging the Union government to amend the Constitution to formalize the change.

With the Kerala renaming now set in motion, Khandelwal’s letter signals that similar demands rooted in historical and cultural narratives may gain renewed momentum elsewhere.

Whether Delhi will officially be renamed “Indraprastha” remains uncertain, but the proposal has already reignited conversations about history, identity, and the evolving symbolism of India’s capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the renaming of Delhi been proposed?

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal proposed renaming Delhi to 'Indraprastha' to connect the capital to its ancient, Mahabharata-era origins and civilizational roots.

What historical evidence supports the name 'Indraprastha' for Delhi?

Archaeological findings at Purana Qila, including Painted Grey Ware pottery dating to around 1000 BCE, are associated with the Mahabharata period and suggest Indraprastha's presence at the site.

What is the argument behind the 'civilizational identity' for renaming?

Renaming Delhi to Indraprastha is seen as a way to symbolize India's civilizational identity, align with indigenous traditions, and strengthen national pride by projecting the nation's ancient legacy globally.

Are there existing references to 'Indraprastha' in Delhi?

Yes, the MP noted that 'Indraprastha' is already used by several institutions and landmarks within the city, making the name familiar to residents.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala DELHI AMIT SHAH
