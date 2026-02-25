Delhi To Become Indraprastha? BJP MP Urges Amit Shah After Kerala Renaming Nod

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A political debate over historical identity has resurfaced in the national capital after BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the renaming of Delhi as “Indraprastha.”

In his letter dated February 25, 2026, Khandelwal argued that the present name “Delhi” reflects a relatively later medieval chapter of history, while “Indraprastha” connects the capital to its ancient and civilizational origins referenced in the Mahabharata.

Delhi As Indraprastha: MP Cites Mahabharata-Era Links

Khandelwal pointed to archaeological findings at Purana Qila, where excavations have revealed Painted Grey Ware pottery and settlement layers dating back to around 1000 BCE. Many historians associate this material culture with the period described in the Mahabharata.

According to the MP, such discoveries reinforce the long-held belief that Indraprastha once stood at the site of present-day Delhi. He maintained that restoring the ancient name would acknowledge the city’s earliest known heritage and reflect historical continuity.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal writes a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the renaming of Delhi as Indraprastha



"...As such, the name "Delhi" reflects a limited historical period rather than the deeper and more enduring legacy of the city. Restoring the name… pic.twitter.com/meJBqxPS9A — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026

‘Civilizational Identity’ Argument

In his communication to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Khandelwal emphasized that renaming the capital would symbolize India’s civilizational identity and align it with indigenous traditions. He cited precedents such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Prayagraj — cities that were renamed to reflect local linguistic and cultural roots.

The MP also noted that “Indraprastha” is not unfamiliar to residents, as several institutions and landmarks in the city already use the name. In his view, formally adopting it would strengthen national pride and project India’s ancient legacy on the global stage.

Khandelwal urged the Home Ministry to begin consultations with historians, archaeologists, and other stakeholders to examine the proposal and chart a roadmap for implementation. He expressed confidence that under Amit Shah’s leadership, the move could become a defining step toward reclaiming India’s cultural heritage.

Kerala To Keralam: A Triggering Context

The proposal comes just a day after the Union Cabinet approved the renaming of Kerala as “Keralam.” The demand had earlier been endorsed twice by the Kerala Assembly, which passed resolutions in 2023 and 2024 urging the Union government to amend the Constitution to formalize the change.

With the Kerala renaming now set in motion, Khandelwal’s letter signals that similar demands rooted in historical and cultural narratives may gain renewed momentum elsewhere.

Whether Delhi will officially be renamed “Indraprastha” remains uncertain, but the proposal has already reignited conversations about history, identity, and the evolving symbolism of India’s capital.