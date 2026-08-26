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English NewsCitiesDelhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu Directs Officials To Tackle Waterlogging On War Footing

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu Directs Officials To Tackle Waterlogging On War Footing

The move followed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, when several weather stations recorded more than 100 mm, making it Delhi’s wettest August day in two years.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi LG declared waterlogging
  • LG directed officials to act synergistically, address complaints promptly.
  • Directive followed capital's wettest August day in two years.
  • NDMC apologized, acknowledging delayed drainage in some areas.

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday said he has directed senior officers to treat waterlogging in the national capital as a "disaster" and mount a war-footing response.

The LG, who held a meeting with senior officers to review the situation late Tuesday evening, called for a whole-of-government approach and asked departmental and agency heads to remain present on the ground to ensure swift redressal of citizens' complaints.

The directions came after several weather stations in Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic gridlocked. Tuesday was the capital's wettest August day in two years.

"Directed that the situation be treated as a disaster requiring a war-footing response, with a 'whole of government' approach and every department and agency working in complete synergy rather than in silos," Sandhu said in a post on X on Wednesday.

He asked officials to prioritise real-time redressal of complaints raised through the media, social media and other platforms and stressed continuous monitoring to ensure directions are implemented and visible results delivered on the ground.

"Our priority and focus must remain clear: swift relief to citizens and a safer, better-managed Delhi," Sandhu said.

On Tuesday, waterlogging was reported at several key locations, with traffic movement affected on stretches, including ITO towards Mandi House, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh and Akshardham flyover.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday apologised to residents for rain-triggered waterlogging in several areas under its jurisdiction and said it would strengthen its systems to deal with such situations in the future.

NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in a post on X that the civic body was generally able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes, but the water took more than an hour to drain at three to four locations.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Delhi LG direct regarding the waterlogging situation?

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed senior officers to treat waterlogging as a

Why did the Delhi LG issue these directives?

The directions came after Delhi recorded over 100 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, its wettest August day in two years. This led to widespread waterlogging and traffic gridlock.

What measures did the LG ask officials to take?

The LG asked officials to prioritize real-time redressal of complaints and ensure continuous monitoring. He stressed the need for departments and agencies to work in synergy.

How did the NDMC respond to the waterlogging incident?

The NDMC apologized for rain-triggered waterlogging and admitted it took over an hour to drain at some locations. It stated it would strengthen its systems to deal with such situations.

Published at : 26 Aug 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rains Delhi LG Waterlogging Delhi NCR Rains Delhi NCR Weather
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