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English NewsCitiesDelhi’s Race Course Mosque Near PM’s Residence Gets Eviction Notice, Owaisi Seeks Rijiju’s Intervention

Delhi’s Race Course Mosque Near PM’s Residence Gets Eviction Notice, Owaisi Seeks Rijiju’s Intervention

A dispute has erupted over Delhi’s Race Course Mosque, located near the Prime Minister’s residence, after its imam claimed that the premises received a six-day eviction notice.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Race Course Mosque faces eviction, demolition over notice.
  • Imam alleges electricity disconnection and six-day vacation notice.
  • Political, religious leaders urge intervention, citing mosque's Waqf status.

A controversy has erupted over Delhi’s Race Course Mosque, located near the Prime Minister’s residence, after the mosque’s imam claimed that the premises had received a six-day eviction notice and could face demolition.

Imam Maulana Mohammad Haroon alleged that electricity and water supplies to the mosque were disconnected on October 7. He also claimed that the authorities had directed the premises to be vacated within six days. The notice and the circumstances surrounding it have not been officially confirmed in the information available.

The issue has drawn responses from political and religious figures, with a delegation from Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind meeting Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to seek the mosque’s protection.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also urged Rijiju to intervene immediately amid reports that the mosque faces demolition. The mosque’s legal status and the ownership of the land remain central to the dispute.

Owaisi Seeks Centre’s Intervention

In a post on X on Tuesday, Owaisi raised three concerns over the reported threat to the mosque. He said the mosque was a gazetted Waqf property but questioned why the Waqf Board had not intervened. He also pointed out that there was currently no Delhi Waqf Board.

Owaisi called on Rijiju to step in as the controversy intensified. The Jamiat delegation also approached the minister, seeking steps to protect the mosque.

The mosque’s representatives maintain that the property is covered under Waqf provisions, while the legal status of the land remains disputed. The official position on the eviction notice is yet to be established.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Raises Concern

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed concern over the reported six-day eviction notice. In a statement on Tuesday, he described the mosque as a gazetted Waqf property since 1977 and a listed heritage site.

“Deeply disturbing that Delhi's historic Race Course Mosque, a gazetted Waqf property since 1977 and a listed heritage site, faces eviction within six days,” Mirwaiz said. He also questioned the reported failure of Waqf authorities to defend the property and asked whether such action against Muslim places of worship was becoming normal.

Mirwaiz linked the controversy to his opposition to amendments to Waqf law and greater government control over Muslim religious endowments through appointed nominees. His remarks came amid calls for intervention to protect the mosque.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current controversy surrounding Delhi's Race Course Mosque?

The mosque's imam claims it received a six-day eviction notice and faces demolition. He also alleged that electricity and water supplies were disconnected on October 7.

Has the eviction notice for the mosque been officially confirmed?

No, the alleged notice and the circumstances surrounding it have not been officially confirmed. The official position on the eviction notice is yet to be established.

How have political and religious figures responded to the mosque's situation?

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind met with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged Rijiju to intervene. Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed concern.

What is the asserted legal status of the Race Course Mosque?

Representatives maintain the property is a gazetted Waqf property since 1977 and a listed heritage site. The legal status of the land, however, remains disputed.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Residence DELHI NEWS Race Course Mosque
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