Delhi Race Club Must Vacate? Court Rejects Plea To Stay Eviction

A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to put on hold an August 11 government order directing the Delhi Race Club to vacate its Lutyens' Delhi premises within 15 days.

The century-old horse-racing institution is located on Central Golf Link Road, opposite the official residence of the Prime Minister. Principal District and Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt of Patiala House Courts rejected the club's plea seeking an interim stay on the eviction order issued by the Estate Officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

The court held that the club had failed to establish a prima facie case for suspending the August 11 order passed in the eviction proceedings initiated by the Union government.

Race Club Challenges Eviction

Senior Advocate Suhail Dutt, representing the club, argued that the Estate Officer's order violated the principles of natural justice. He claimed the club had repeatedly sought a copy of the plaint but was not provided one.

The club also argued that the proceedings were barred by res judicata, contending that a similar show-cause notice issued in 1999 had previously been quashed by the Delhi High Court.

Dutt further submitted that the club's continued payment of rent and a lease-extension deposit made in 2013 indicated that its lease had effectively been renewed.

Government Says Lease Was Never Renewed

Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish K Dixit opposed the plea, submitting that the lease had not been renewed after 1994.

According to the government, the club had remained on the premises on a month-to-month basis since then. Dixit also told the court that the plaint had been supplied to the club and that it had been given several opportunities to submit its response.

After examining the Estate Officer's records, the court noted that an April 27, 2026 order recorded that the plaint had been provided to the club. The club's representative had also signed the order sheet without raising an objection, the court observed.

The court rejected the club's res judicata argument, noting that the earlier notice had neither determined the status of the lease nor invoked the re-entry clause.

It also held that continuing to pay rent after the expiry of a lease does not, by itself, amount to renewal of the lease. The court ultimately dismissed the club's application for an interim stay, allowing the August 11 eviction order to remain in force.