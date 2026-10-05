Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three journalists alleged sexual misconduct by police on October 3.

Delhi Police forwarded complaints to Crime Branch for impartial inquiry.

Demonstrators clashed with police Monday seeking update; several detained.

A protest outside Parliament Street Police Station turned tense on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police and several protesters were detained while seeking an update on a complaint related to an alleged misconduct incident involving a woman.

The protesters had gathered outside the police station over the complaint and questioned the police about the status of the case.

A protester alleged that police personnel were misbehaving with the demonstrators and said they had come to seek an update after 48 hours.

"The police are misbehaving with us... We are here to ask for the status of our complaint after 48 hours..." the protester said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Police detain protestors protesting outside Parliament Street Police Station against an alleged incident of misconduct by a police personnel with a woman. https://t.co/NLA2dWsSzB — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026

Three Women Journalists Allege Sexual Misconduct

The demonstration came amid allegations raised by three women journalists against Delhi Police personnel during their detention at a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 3.

According to police, the three women filed complaints alleging sexual misconduct by police personnel during the protest. Delhi Police said on Sunday that the complaints had been forwarded to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial inquiry.

The protests at Jantar Mantar were being held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, despite prohibitory orders being in place in the New Delhi area.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law-and-order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers."

"New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry," the police added.

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Police Say Protesters Were Detained After Ignoring Orders

DCP Neha Yadav said that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in the New Delhi area when AISA and other organisations held the October 3 protest against the SIR.

According to the officer, protesters were informed about the prohibitory orders and asked to leave the area. Those who did not comply were detained.

Yadav said that around 6 pm, three women who identified themselves as journalists complained of manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention.

"Their complaints were accepted, and they were medically examined," she said, adding that the complaints had subsequently been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The senior police officer also appealed to anyone possessing video footage of the alleged incident to provide it to the Crime Branch as part of the inquiry.

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Leaders, Organisations Protest Outside Police Station

Following the allegations, CPI-M and AAP leaders, along with members of other organisations, held a protest outside Parliament Street Police Station on Sunday.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das was also present at the protest site.

The Monday demonstration outside the police station saw protesters clash with police before several of them were detained. The protesters were seeking the status of the complaint filed following the October 3 incident.