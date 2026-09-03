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English NewsCitiesDelhi Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Gym, Extortion Calls Under Scanner

Delhi Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Gym, Extortion Calls Under Scanner

Identified as Pramod, the victim had reportedly gone to The Gym around 6 am when unidentified attackers opened fire on him. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 10:11 AM (IST)

A 36-year-old property dealer was shot dead outside a gym in north Delhi’s Narela on Thursday morning, with unidentified assailants fleeing the spot after the attack, police said.

The incident took place outside the gym in the Narela police station area of Outer North Delhi. The victim, identified as Pramod, had reportedly gone to the gym around 6 am, as he did routinely, when the attackers opened fire.

Pramod suffered critical injuries and collapsed outside the gym. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police teams reached the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police are examining the circumstances of the shooting and working to identify those responsible. The motive behind the killing has not yet been established.

Property Dealer Had Reportedly Received Extortion Calls

Pramod had allegedly been receiving extortion calls over the past few days. The callers reportedly demanded a large sum of money and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay, NDTV reported, quoting sources. 

Following the alleged threats, Pramod had reportedly started travelling in a bulletproof vehicle belonging to a friend. However, police sources said the attackers appeared to have been tracking his movements and targeted him while he was going to the gym.

Police are investigating the case from all possible angles, including the reported extortion threats, to determine who carried out the attack and why. 

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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