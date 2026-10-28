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English NewsCitiesPrayagraj-Delhi Trains: Timings Change For Humsafar, Prayagraj Express From Oct 28; Check Here

Prayagraj-Delhi Trains: Timings Change For Humsafar, Prayagraj Express From Oct 28; Check Here

Railways has revised the arrival and departure timings of several trains connecting Prayagraj with Delhi and Anand Vihar. The Humsafar Express will also shift its terminal from New Delhi to Anand Vihar in January 2027.

Written By : Abhishek Nayan |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Railways revised timetables for several Prayagraj-Delhi trains.
  • Humsafar Express timings changed, arriving later from late October.
  • Humsafar's terminal shifts to Anand Vihar from January 2027.
  • Prayagraj, Rewa, Magadh Express schedules also adjusted from October.

Indian Railways is set to implement revised timetables for several trains operating between Prayagraj and Delhi, including the Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express, Prayagraj Express, Rewa Express and Magadh Express.

The changes cover arrival and departure timings at key stations, with some revisions taking effect from October 28 and 29. The Humsafar Express will undergo a major operational change from January 2027, when its terminal will shift from New Delhi to Anand Vihar.

Passengers travelling on these routes should check the revised timings before their journey to avoid confusion over departures and arrivals.

Humsafar Express Timings Revised

The Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express (12275) will reach New Delhi at 6:35 am from October 29, instead of its current scheduled arrival time of 6:15 am. The change means the train will arrive 20 minutes later than before.

The return New Delhi-Prayagraj Humsafar Express (12276) will depart New Delhi at 11:05 pm from October 28, compared with its existing departure time of 10:30 pm. Its scheduled arrival in Prayagraj has also been changed from 6:20 am to 7:45 am.

Another service, the Prayagraj-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express (22437), will reach Anand Vihar at 6:25 am from October 28. Its current scheduled arrival time is 6:10 am.

Humsafar Terminal To Shift To Anand Vihar In January 2027

From January 1, 2027, the Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express will operate to Anand Vihar Terminal instead of New Delhi. The train is scheduled to reach Anand Vihar at 6:25 am and will operate from the terminal on all seven days of the week.

For the return journey, the service currently referred to as the New Delhi-Prayagraj Humsafar Express will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:15 pm from January 2, 2027. It is scheduled to reach Prayagraj at 7:45 am.

Passengers planning to use the service after the terminal shift should verify the boarding station on their tickets and check the latest railway timetable before travelling.

Prayagraj Express Departure Time Changed

The Prayagraj Express (12417) will reach New Delhi at 7:15 am from October 28, according to the revised schedule.

The return service, New Delhi-Prayagraj Express (12418), will depart New Delhi at 10:15 pm. It currently leaves at 10:10 pm, making the revised departure five minutes later.

Rewa, Magadh Express Timings Also Revised

The Rewa Express (12428) will arrive at Prayagraj Junction at 6:05 am from October 28.

The Magadh Express (20802) will also reach Prayagraj Junction at 6:15 am from the same date and depart at 6:20 am.

Railways has revised the timings of several other trains as well. Passengers are advised to check the latest schedule for their specific train and station before setting out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which trains are affected by the revised timetables?

Indian Railways is implementing revised timetables for several trains, including the Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express, Prayagraj Express, Rewa Express, and Magadh Express, operating between Prayagraj and Delhi.

When will the Humsafar Express terminal shift to Anand Vihar?

From January 1, 2027, the Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express will operate to Anand Vihar Terminal instead of New Delhi for arrivals. Departures from Anand Vihar will commence on January 2, 2027.

What are the immediate timing changes for the Humsafar Express?

From October 29, the Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express (12275) will reach New Delhi at 6:35 am. The return service (12276) departs New Delhi at 11:05 pm from October 28, arriving in Prayagraj at 7:45 am.

What are the revised timings for the Prayagraj Express?

From October 28, the Prayagraj Express (12417) will arrive in New Delhi at 7:15 am. The return service (12418) will depart New Delhi at 10:15 pm.

About the author Abhishek Nayan

Abhishek Nayan is a Senior Correspondent who is well-versed with topics covered around Delhi-NCR, starting from crime to givernamnce and law and order.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prayagraj News Railway News Delhi Prayagraj Trains
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