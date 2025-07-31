Heavy Rain Lets Delhi Breathe Cleanest Air In 10 Years, AQI Drops To Lowest Level

Delhi is its cleanest in July in over ten years, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 79, lowest for the month since 2015, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The figure falls within the ‘satisfactory’ category, marking a notable improvement in Delhi’s air quality amid consistent monsoon activity.

The cleaner air is largely attributed to continued spells of rainfall throughout the month, which helped wash away pollutants and cool the atmosphere. On Wednesday, south and southeast Delhi witnessed heavy showers in the late afternoon. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, reported 15 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, including 14.4 mm within a few afternoon hours.

With 235.2 mm of rainfall recorded so far this July, Delhi has already surpassed the monthly average of 209.7 mm. Tuesday alone saw 68.1 mm at Safdarjung.

Rainfall recorded across the city on Wednesday included:

Palam: 28.3 mm

Pusa: 12.5 mm

Janakpuri: 11.5 mm

Lodhi Road: 7.7 mm

Najafgarh: 3 mm

Ayanagar: 1.6 mm

Ridge: Traces

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rain on Thursday, with overcast skies expected to persist. The monsoon trough, which passed through Delhi on Wednesday morning, later shifted southward, contributing to the afternoon showers.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Climate Change and Meteorology at Skymet, explained, “Wednesday’s showers were caused by moisture accumulation in the region. The monsoon trough may now shift north toward the foothills, but moderate rain could continue over the next few days.”

According to the IMD,

Light rain: up to 15.5 mm

Moderate rain: 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm

Heavy rain: 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm

Very heavy: above 115.5 mm in 24 hours

On Wednesday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C, two degrees below normal, and a minimum of 25.8°C, slightly below average. Thursday’s temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 32°C, with continued chances of rainfall.

The AQI also showed daily improvement, dropping to 66 on Wednesday from 72 the day before, both in the ‘satisfactory’ range, offering a welcome reprieve for residents during what is typically a pollution-heavy season.