There is some relief for millions of people grappling with toxic air in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). After several days of stringent curbs to tackle pollution, some restrictions have now been eased. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, citing a sustained improvement in air quality.

On Tuesday, Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 204, compared to levels above 400 around Diwali. The improvement has been attributed to stronger winds and better dispersion of pollutants.

However, the commission has clarified that restrictions under GRAP Stages 1 and 2, along with the measures announced in its October 30 order, will continue to remain in force.

Major Relief For Owners Of Older Vehicles

The withdrawal of GRAP-3 restrictions is expected to bring significant relief to vehicle owners. The ban on four-wheelers powered by BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel engines has now been lifted in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

These vehicles had been barred from operating on roads over the past several days. Their owners can now use them again.

However, restrictions under the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan on the entry of vehicles registered outside Delhi that are below BS-6 emission standards will continue.

Schools For Younger Children To Resume Offline Classes

To protect young children from the effects of air pollution, schools had been directed to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid or online mode.

With GRAP-3 restrictions lifted, this requirement has also been withdrawn for schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. Students up to Class 5 can now return to regular in-person classes, providing relief to parents and schools that had been required to arrange online lessons.

Which Restrictions Will Remain In Force?

Although the stringent GRAP-3 measures have been withdrawn, several curbs will continue to apply. According to the CAQM order, all restrictions under GRAP Stages 1 and 2, as well as the directions issued on October 30, will remain in force.

These include a ban on construction and demolition activities that generate dust across the NCR. Exemptions have been provided only for essential projects related to railways, the Metro, hospitals and national security.

The requirement for government and private offices in Delhi and key NCR districts to operate with 50 per cent of their workforce, while allowing the remaining employees to work from home, will also continue.

Other measures that remain in place include double parking charges at designated parking facilities in Delhi, the policy of denying fuel at petrol pumps to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and restrictions on the use of diesel generator sets.