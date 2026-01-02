Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Police Book FIR Over 'Misinformation' About Teachers Asked To Count Stray Dogs

Delhi Police Book FIR Over 'Misinformation' About Teachers Asked To Count Stray Dogs

According to sources, the FIR pertains to content shared online that allegedly spread misinformation related to the education department.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 12:53 PM (IST)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over the circulation and amplification of “false, misleading and malicious” information on social media. The case was filed following a complaint by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi Government, officials said.

According to sources, the FIR pertains to content shared online that allegedly spread misinformation related to the education department. The Special Cell has begun examining social media posts, accounts involved in amplifying the content, and the possible intent behind the circulation.

Earlier, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi lodged a formal complaint with the police, seeking legal action against alleged misinformation circulating on social media regarding a recent circular on appointing nodal officers for stray dog-related issues. According to officials, false claims are being spread suggesting that teachers have been instructed to count stray dogs near schools.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

(More details awaited)

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
DELHI
