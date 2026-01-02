Delhi Police Book FIR Over 'Misinformation' About Teachers Asked To Count Stray Dogs

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over the circulation and amplification of “false, misleading and malicious” information on social media. The case was filed following a complaint by the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi Government, officials said.

According to sources, the FIR pertains to content shared online that allegedly spread misinformation related to the education department. The Special Cell has begun examining social media posts, accounts involved in amplifying the content, and the possible intent behind the circulation.

Earlier, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi lodged a formal complaint with the police, seeking legal action against alleged misinformation circulating on social media regarding a recent circular on appointing nodal officers for stray dog-related issues. According to officials, false claims are being spread suggesting that teachers have been instructed to count stray dogs near schools.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

(More details awaited)