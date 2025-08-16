Delhi Police Registers FIR After 6 Killed In Roof Collapse At Dargah Near Humayun's Tomb

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Registers FIR After 6 Killed In Roof Collapse At Dargah Near Humayun's Tomb

Delhi Police registered an FIR after six people lost their lives after a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb on August 15.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case of negligence against unknown persons in  connection with the roof collapse at Dargah near Delhi's Humayun's Tomb that killed six people.
 
The FIR has been registered under sections 290 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings, etc.), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
 
The mishap occurred on Friday, following heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the area.
 
Meanwhile, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bhardwaj urged the government to take immediate on-ground action after the incident.
 
While speaking to ANI on Friday, Bhardwaj said, "People are saying that it was raining around 4 PM, and due to water accumulation nearby, the roof collapsed. Six people have died in this incident, some have been taken to AIIMS, and one person has been taken to RML Hospital."
 
He described the situation as "very tragic", adding that falling trees and poles were also reported in other parts of the city during the rains.
 
Bhardwaj criticised the administration for not acting effectively during the monsoon, stating, "Our only request to the administration is to do their job properly... We are telling the government that mere words won't help, the Chief Minister needs to take action on the ground."
 
Six people have lost their lives after a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb, an official said.
 
"Six people have lost their lives in the incident...It is a matter of investigation, and action will be taken if someone was living illegally here in the ASI site," said District Magistrate South-East Delhi, Sravan Bagaria.
 
The incident site, located near Humayun's Tomb, was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and to facilitate rescue efforts. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.
 
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS Humanyun's Tomb
