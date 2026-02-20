Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For AI Impact Summit 0n Feb 20; Key Roads To See Restrictions
Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for February 20 due to the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam. Check affected routes, diversions, and travel guidelines before heading out.
As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 moves into its fifth day at Bharat Mandapam, traffic movement across Delhi is set to face fresh curbs and diversions. The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has issued a detailed advisory, flagging several major roads that are likely to witness congestion due to scheduled VVIP movements and heightened security arrangements.
Special traffic arrangements will be in place on February 20, 2026, between 8–10 am and 5–9 pm due to the AI Impact Summit.
Why Traffic Restrictions Are In Place
According to officials, multiple VVIP movements are planned around key locations, including Bharat Mandapam, Indira Gandhi International Airport, and other high-security zones across the capital. To manage the expected rush and prevent bottlenecks, authorities have rolled out special traffic measures during peak morning and evening hours.
The advisory follows reports of heavy congestion at several nodal points during the summit’s initial days. With thousands of delegates, security personnel, and support staff moving through central Delhi, traffic pressure has intensified.
In a post on its official X handle, the Delhi Traffic Police stated that special arrangements would be enforced to streamline vehicular movement and maintain public safety.
Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 20 Feb, 2026 from 08:00–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026.
Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel…
Roads Likely To Be Affected
Motorists should anticipate slow-moving traffic or diversions on the following stretches:
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa Crescent
- Teen Murti Marg
- Akbar Road
- Janpath
- Windsor Place
- Tees January Marg
- Prithviraj Road
- Rajesh Pilot Marg
- Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
- Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk)
- Bhairon Marg
- Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg and R/A Kautilya Marg)
- Africa Avenue
- Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)
- Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg
- Gurugram Road
- Parade Road
Commuters passing through central Delhi and diplomatic areas are advised to remain especially cautious.
Suggested Alternative Routes
To ease disruptions, traffic police have recommended using the following alternative routes wherever possible:
- San Martin Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
- Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Aurobindo Marg
- Lodhi Road
- Barapullah Road
- Ring Road
- Tilak Marg
- Feroz Shah Road
- Rafi Marg
- Sansad Marg
- K. Kamraj Marg
- South Avenue Road
- Vandematram Marg
- NH-48, Rao Tula Ram Marg
- Old Delhi–Gurugram Road
- UER-II and NH-48 Service Road
These routes are expected to absorb diverted traffic and help maintain smoother connectivity across the capital.
What Commuters Should Keep In Mind
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged residents and daily commuters to plan their journeys in advance and factor in extra travel time. Authorities have also requested motorists to:
- Avoid the listed affected roads where possible
- Follow instructions from traffic personnel deployed on duty
- Maintain lane discipline
- Stay patient during peak hours
With congestion already reported during earlier days of the summit, officials stress that cooperation from the public is crucial to ensure seamless traffic flow.