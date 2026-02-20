As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 moves into its fifth day at Bharat Mandapam, traffic movement across Delhi is set to face fresh curbs and diversions. The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has issued a detailed advisory, flagging several major roads that are likely to witness congestion due to scheduled VVIP movements and heightened security arrangements.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place on February 20, 2026, between 8–10 am and 5–9 pm due to the AI Impact Summit.

Why Traffic Restrictions Are In Place

According to officials, multiple VVIP movements are planned around key locations, including Bharat Mandapam, Indira Gandhi International Airport, and other high-security zones across the capital. To manage the expected rush and prevent bottlenecks, authorities have rolled out special traffic measures during peak morning and evening hours.

The advisory follows reports of heavy congestion at several nodal points during the summit’s initial days. With thousands of delegates, security personnel, and support staff moving through central Delhi, traffic pressure has intensified.

In a post on its official X handle, the Delhi Traffic Police stated that special arrangements would be enforced to streamline vehicular movement and maintain public safety.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 20 Feb, 2026 from 08:00–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026.



Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel… pic.twitter.com/UjGoChy7gf — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 19, 2026

Roads Likely To Be Affected

Motorists should anticipate slow-moving traffic or diversions on the following stretches:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Janpath

Windsor Place

Tees January Marg

Prithviraj Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk)

Bhairon Marg

Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg and R/A Kautilya Marg)

Africa Avenue

Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg

Gurugram Road

Parade Road

Commuters passing through central Delhi and diplomatic areas are advised to remain especially cautious.

Suggested Alternative Routes

To ease disruptions, traffic police have recommended using the following alternative routes wherever possible:

San Martin Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Aurobindo Marg

Lodhi Road

Barapullah Road

Ring Road

Tilak Marg

Feroz Shah Road

Rafi Marg

Sansad Marg

K. Kamraj Marg

South Avenue Road

Vandematram Marg

NH-48, Rao Tula Ram Marg

Old Delhi–Gurugram Road

UER-II and NH-48 Service Road

These routes are expected to absorb diverted traffic and help maintain smoother connectivity across the capital.

What Commuters Should Keep In Mind

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged residents and daily commuters to plan their journeys in advance and factor in extra travel time. Authorities have also requested motorists to:

Avoid the listed affected roads where possible

Follow instructions from traffic personnel deployed on duty

Maintain lane discipline

Stay patient during peak hours

With congestion already reported during earlier days of the summit, officials stress that cooperation from the public is crucial to ensure seamless traffic flow.