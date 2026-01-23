Delhi Police Detain Woman Over Fake Diplomatic Number Plates In High-Security Zones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken into custody a 45-year-old woman for allegedly driving an SUV fitted with fake diplomatic number plates through high-security areas of the national capital, a case that raised serious national security concerns ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The action followed specific intelligence inputs that a woman was frequently visiting embassies and sensitive diplomatic zones using a vehicle bearing forged diplomatic registration plates, PTI reported, citing officials.

Interception In Vasant Vihar

A police team intercepted the Toyota Innova on January 15 in the Vasant Vihar area. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered another forged registration plate resembling those used by foreign missions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the woman initially claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy but failed to identify the mission or produce any valid diplomatic credentials or vehicle ownership documents. She was subsequently taken to the Crime Branch office in Sunlight Colony for questioning.

Claims Made During Interrogation

During interrogation, the woman, a resident of Guwahati, told police she had purchased the SUV from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but did not get it officially registered in her name. To avoid routine police checks and gain unrestricted access to sensitive areas, she allegedly replaced the original number plates with forged diplomatic ones, the officer said.

A graduate by qualification, the woman claimed she has been serving as an all-India secretary of a political party for the past four years. She also told investigators she worked as a consultant with a foreign embassy between 2023 and 2024.

She further claimed to have worked as a sports guide at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, and said she is currently involved in consultancy work for African students seeking admission to Indian educational institutions.

Security Tightened Ahead Of Republic Day

Police have seized the SUV, two sets of forged registration plates, a mobile phone and the vehicle’s sale documents. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The incident comes as Delhi Police have deployed an extensive, technology-driven security apparatus across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district following multiple terror-related threat inputs ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

This year’s Republic Day parade will be the first since Operation Sindoor, under which India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April last year.