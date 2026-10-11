Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP and student groups led the second day protests.

Around 50 protesters were detained at Connaught Place in Delhi on Sunday as demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India (ECI) continued for a second day. Police took action after a large number of people gathered in the national capital, raising slogans and demanding Kumar’s resignation. Protesters were marching towards Jantar Mantar following a call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), amid heavy security deployment across several areas.

Protesters Detained

Visuals showed police personnel pulling demonstrators towards waiting buses and attempting to disperse crowds, while several protesters resisted the action. Detentions were also reported from other parts of Delhi.

Delhi: Police detain protesters demonstrating against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India (ECI) at Connaught Place https://t.co/JqvCSLSlwr — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026

Demonstrators gathered around Connaught Place’s inner circle and near Rajiv Chowk, raising slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner and demanding his resignation.

Security personnel were seen approaching protesters and attempting to disperse them. Police officers held some demonstrators by their arms and dragged them towards buses stationed nearby, while several protesters resisted being taken away.

Police also detained demonstrators who were attempting to reach Jantar Mantar, where the protest was expected to take place. The action came amid heightened security arrangements across the national capital.

Student Groups Targeted

Members of several student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), were among those detained while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar.

CJP supporters were also detained from different parts of Delhi as police sought to prevent protesters from reaching the designated demonstration area.

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Heavy Security Deployment

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at several locations to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators marching from the RK Ashram Marg Metro Station were also detained.

The CJP alleged that several of its supporters were taken into custody near Connaught Place Metro Station and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

Despite the security arrangements and police action, protesters remained present in the Connaught Place area on Sunday, continuing to raise slogans against Kumar and the ECI.

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