Explorer
Delhi Police Debunk ‘Missing Girls’ Panic, Say Fear Being Spread Through Paid Promotions
They discovered the hype through leads and warned of strict action against those involved in spreading misinformation for monetary benefits.
The Delhi Police on Friday debunked the panic around missing people, including women and girls, from the national capital saying it was part of paid promotion.
In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals."
Related Video
BIG BREAKING: ₹50,000 Reward Criminal Killed in UP Police Encounter
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
News
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
News
18 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Snowfall Across North India: Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand Turn Into Winter Wonderland — See PICS
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion