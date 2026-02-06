Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Debunk ‘Missing Girls’ Panic, Say Fear Being Spread Through Paid Promotions

Delhi Police Debunk 'Missing Girls' Panic, Say Fear Being Spread Through Paid Promotions

They discovered the hype through leads and warned of strict action against those involved in spreading misinformation for monetary benefits.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

The Delhi Police on Friday debunked the panic around missing people, including women and girls, from the national capital saying it was part of paid promotion. 

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals." 

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS Delhi Missing People
AAP Leader Shot Dead Outside Gurudwara In Jalandhar, Gunmen At Large
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
‘Insult To Sikhs’ Row: PM Modi Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Gaddar’ Jab At Bittu
18 Feared Dead In Meghalaya Mine Blast; Several Trapped In Suspected Illegal Coal Pit
