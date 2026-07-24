Did Cops Detain Boys Carrying Food To Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police Fact-Checks CJP's Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP alleged police detained three boys carrying food to protest.

Police dismissed detention claim, stating it was routine identity verification.

Driver left during check; food's protest destination initially unknown.

Police also debunked viral claims on cancelling protestors' passports.

Delhi Police on Friday dismissed as "false and misleading" a claim by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that three boys were detained for carrying food to protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying the incident involved only routine verification during a picket check.

The clarification came as the CJP continued its protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, among other things.

In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said the allegation made by CJP spokesperson Saurav Das that the boys had been detained for carrying food to the protest site was incorrect.

Performing Routine Verification, Says Police

According to the police, personnel on routine picket duty neither stopped nor prevented anyone from carrying food items.

The clarification stated that the vehicle was intercepted only to verify the identities of its occupants and ascertain where they were coming from and where they were headed.

"As part of routine picket/checkpost duty, the vehicle was stopped only to verify the identity of the occupants and ascertain their point of origin and destination. While IDs were being verified, the driver of the vehicle left the spot along with the vehicle and belongings," police stated.

"On enquiry, the occupants stated that the food items were being taken to the protest site. The driver had been arranged by one of the occupants' friends and was not personally known to them. Till the time the driver left, the deployed staff were not even aware that the food was meant for protestors," the police further clarified in its statement.

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Police said the checking was part of standard procedures and denied any wrongdoing by personnel.

"Police personnel were performing routine picket checking and verification duty as mandated. The claim being made is baseless and malicious, and appears intended to misrepresent a standard verification procedure," the clarification added.

The claim regarding food being 'stopped' by police of the protest site is false and misleading.

Police were performing routine picket checking/verification duty at the checkpost.

Full factual clarification below. @DelhiPolice https://t.co/x7HnrQYFgP pic.twitter.com/0SELra9xhJ — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) July 23, 2026

CJP Had Alleged Detention

Earlier in the day, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged on X that three boys had been detained at Nizamuddin Police Station while taking food to protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

"Three young boys have been detained by the @DelhiPolice at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to Jantar Mantar. Yes, you read that right! Several reports of young kids being detained for no reason. Central Delhi being cordoned off. Why is the new @CPDelhi cracking down like he is serving in North Korea? Please remember you are officers. Not goons of the government. People will not tolerate this. Stop terrorising young kids RIGHT NOW!," Das wrote in a post on X.

#Imp: Three young boys have been detained by the @DelhiPolice at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to Jantar Mantar. Yes, you read that right!



Several reports of young kids being detained for no reason. Central Delhi being cordoned off. Why is the new @CPDelhi cracking… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 23, 2026

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Another Viral Claim Fact-Checked

Separately, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) also rebutted another viral claim linked to the ongoing protests, saying reports that the passports of CJP protesters would be cancelled were incorrect.

"The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors," the police said.