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English NewsCitiesDid Cops Detain Boys Carrying Food To Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police Fact-Checks CJP's Claim

Did Cops Detain Boys Carrying Food To Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police Fact-Checks CJP's Claim

Delhi Police has rejected CJP spokesperson Saurav Das' claim that three boys were detained for carrying food to protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 07:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP alleged police detained three boys carrying food to protest.
  • Police dismissed detention claim, stating it was routine identity verification.
  • Driver left during check; food's protest destination initially unknown.
  • Police also debunked viral claims on cancelling protestors' passports.

Delhi Police on Friday dismissed as "false and misleading" a claim by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that three boys were detained for carrying food to protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying the incident involved only routine verification during a picket check.

The clarification came as the CJP continued its protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, among other things.

In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said the allegation made by CJP spokesperson Saurav Das that the boys had been detained for carrying food to the protest site was incorrect.

Performing Routine Verification, Says Police

According to the police, personnel on routine picket duty neither stopped nor prevented anyone from carrying food items.

The clarification stated that the vehicle was intercepted only to verify the identities of its occupants and ascertain where they were coming from and where they were headed.

"As part of routine picket/checkpost duty, the vehicle was stopped only to verify the identity of the occupants and ascertain their point of origin and destination. While IDs were being verified, the driver of the vehicle left the spot along with the vehicle and belongings," police stated.

"On enquiry, the occupants stated that the food items were being taken to the protest site. The driver had been arranged by one of the occupants' friends and was not personally known to them. Till the time the driver left, the deployed staff were not even aware that the food was meant for protestors," the police further clarified in its statement.

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Police said the checking was part of standard procedures and denied any wrongdoing by personnel.

"Police personnel were performing routine picket checking and verification duty as mandated. The claim being made is baseless and malicious, and appears intended to misrepresent a standard verification procedure," the clarification added.

CJP Had Alleged Detention

Earlier in the day, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged on X that three boys had been detained at Nizamuddin Police Station while taking food to protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

"Three young boys have been detained by the @DelhiPolice at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to Jantar Mantar. Yes, you read that right! Several reports of young kids being detained for no reason. Central Delhi being cordoned off. Why is the new @CPDelhi cracking down like he is serving in North Korea? Please remember you are officers. Not goons of the government. People will not tolerate this. Stop terrorising young kids RIGHT NOW!," Das wrote in a post on X.

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Another Viral Claim Fact-Checked

Separately, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) also rebutted another viral claim linked to the ongoing protests, saying reports that the passports of CJP protesters would be cancelled were incorrect. 

"The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors," the police said. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Delhi Police's response to the claim that boys were detained for carrying food to protesters?

The Delhi Police dismissed the claim as

Why did the police stop the vehicle carrying food for Jantar Mantar protesters?

The police stated the vehicle was stopped for routine picket duty to verify occupants' identities and ascertain their origin and destination. It was part of standard security procedures.

Did the police know the food was intended for Jantar Mantar protesters when they stopped the vehicle?

No, the police were not aware the food was for protesters until after the driver left and they questioned the occupants. The driver was arranged by a friend and unknown to the occupants.

Was there another false claim related to the CJP protests debunked by the police?

Yes, the police also rebutted a viral claim that passports of CJP protesters would be cancelled. They stated this claim was misleading and no such decision had been announced.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest Sonam Wangchuk
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