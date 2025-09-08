Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi: Rs 1-Crore Gold Kalash, Stolen Near Red Fort Last Week, Found In UP

Delhi: Rs 1-Crore Gold Kalash, Stolen Near Red Fort Last Week, Found In UP

Rs 1-Crore Gold Kalash, Stolen Near Red Fort Last Week, Found In UP

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Police have arrested a man from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered a gold ‘kalash’ valued at around Rs 1 crore that was stolen during a Jain religious ceremony near the Red Fort last week, officials said Monday.

The ornamental vessel, weighing 760 grams of gold and adorned with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, was reported missing on September 3 from the ongoing religious event at August 15 Park.

Accused Nabbed In Hapur

Based on surveillance and leads, a joint team of the North District Police and the Crime Branch tracked down the suspect, identified as Bhushan Verma, and intercepted him in Hapur. “The stolen kalash was recovered at his instance,” a senior police officer confirmed, adding that Verma is being brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

Police said Verma had been visiting the venue for several days, conducting a recce. On the day of the theft, he allegedly dressed in traditional attire, mingled with the organisers, and positioned himself near the stage where the ‘kalash’ was kept. The vessel was taken when the gathering was distracted while welcoming Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who attended the function.

The complaint was lodged by Sudhir Jain, a Civil Lines-based businessman, who told police that he would bring the ‘kalash’ daily for rituals. The event, which started on August 28, is scheduled to conclude on September 9.

Police are now investigating Verma’s background, possible accomplices, and his motive.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Gold Kalash
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
Cities
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Yogita Bhayana to File FIR Against Aniruddhacharya Over POCSO Violation | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Outrage Grows Over Aniruddhacharya’s Misogynistic Remarks, When Will He Apologize? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget