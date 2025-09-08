Rs 1-Crore Gold Kalash, Stolen Near Red Fort Last Week, Found In UP

Police have arrested a man from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered a gold ‘kalash’ valued at around Rs 1 crore that was stolen during a Jain religious ceremony near the Red Fort last week, officials said Monday.

Delhi: Golden Kalash worth Rs 1 Cr was stolen during a Jain religious event in the Red Fort



Complainant who lost his Kalash, Sudhir Kumar Jain says, "... It (Kalash) is there in my family from my father's time, though I cannot say exactly when, but yes, it belongs to our family.… pic.twitter.com/BBC50fcyzF — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

The ornamental vessel, weighing 760 grams of gold and adorned with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, was reported missing on September 3 from the ongoing religious event at August 15 Park.

Accused Nabbed In Hapur

Based on surveillance and leads, a joint team of the North District Police and the Crime Branch tracked down the suspect, identified as Bhushan Verma, and intercepted him in Hapur. “The stolen kalash was recovered at his instance,” a senior police officer confirmed, adding that Verma is being brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

Police said Verma had been visiting the venue for several days, conducting a recce. On the day of the theft, he allegedly dressed in traditional attire, mingled with the organisers, and positioned himself near the stage where the ‘kalash’ was kept. The vessel was taken when the gathering was distracted while welcoming Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who attended the function.

The complaint was lodged by Sudhir Jain, a Civil Lines-based businessman, who told police that he would bring the ‘kalash’ daily for rituals. The event, which started on August 28, is scheduled to conclude on September 9.

Police are now investigating Verma’s background, possible accomplices, and his motive.