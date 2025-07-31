Residents of Delhi and its neighbouring regions are being urged to remain calm as multiple disaster preparedness drills are scheduled to take place across the National Capital Region (NCR) on August 1, 2025. These drills, aimed at simulating earthquake and industrial chemical hazard scenarios, will involve coordinated efforts from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Army, and various state disaster bodies.

Emergency Sirens, Evacuations Expected During Mock Drill

In a public advisory issued by the DDMA, citizens were informed of possible sirens, evacuation messages, and emergency vehicles in the city during the drill. “Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is organising Mock Drill for Earthquake and Industrial Chemical Hazards on 1st of August 2025. You may observe emergency vehicles, evacuation announcements or sirens. Stay calm, don’t panic or spread rumours, cooperate with emergency team. Your support is essential,” the DDMA stated.

The exercise is part of a larger multi-agency initiative taking place from July 29 to August 1, and will culminate in on-ground simulations across Delhi-NCR on the final day.

Eleven Districts in Delhi, Eight from Neighbouring States Involved

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the NDMA, told news agency ANI that 11 districts in Delhi, along with two districts in Uttar Pradesh and six in Haryana, will take part in the drill. “This will be an optimised mock drill. We are conducting this Mock drill all over the National Capital Region. This means that two districts in UP and six districts in Haryana will also be active in this. Additionally, 11 districts in Delhi will participate,” he said.

According to Hasnain, a symposium was held on July 29 at the Manekshaw Centre, followed by a tabletop exercise on July 30 involving representatives from all participating districts. “The hazards we will be facing are earthquakes and chemical accidents. On 29 July, we will hold a symposium at the Manekshaw Centre. On 30 July, a tabletop exercise will be held, featuring representatives from all the districts. They will be given situations, and it will be seen how they respond,” he said.

He further added, “On August 1, the same tabletop exercise will be put into practice on the ground. We should be prepared for every situation. For the first time, an initiative has also come from the Army to a large extent.”

Lt Gen (Retd) Yogendra Dimri, Vice Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), confirmed that Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar will represent the state in the drill. “This entire exercise will go on for three days. Tomorrow, there is a symposium where all the agencies will share their views. On 30 July, there will be a table-top exercise,” he told ANI.

He emphasised the importance of public participation and behavioural responses during the drill. “On August 1, a mock drill will be conducted, in which Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will participate. Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar from UP will participate in this exercise on the effects of an earthquake. People’s behaviour during the exercise will help us understand the gaps and the next steps,” he added.

Recent Earthquakes Prompt Urgent Preparedness Measures

The large-scale mock drill comes in the wake of a series of mild tremors experienced in Delhi-NCR throughout July. On July 11, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Jhajjar in Haryana, following a stronger 4.4 magnitude quake in the same region a day earlier.

Subsequently, on July 17 and 22, tremors of magnitudes 3.3 and 3.2 were recorded in Rohtak and Faridabad districts of Haryana, respectively, as per data from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).