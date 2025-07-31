Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi: Sirens, Evacuations Likely Tomorrow As NDMA, Army To Conduct Earthquake, Chemical Disaster Drill

Delhi: Sirens, Evacuations Likely Tomorrow As NDMA, Army To Conduct Earthquake, Chemical Disaster Drill

Delhi-NCR will conduct earthquake and chemical disaster drills on August 1, 2025, involving multiple agencies across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Sirens and evacuations are expected.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:45 PM (IST)

Residents of Delhi and its neighbouring regions are being urged to remain calm as multiple disaster preparedness drills are scheduled to take place across the National Capital Region (NCR) on August 1, 2025. These drills, aimed at simulating earthquake and industrial chemical hazard scenarios, will involve coordinated efforts from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Army, and various state disaster bodies.

Emergency Sirens, Evacuations Expected During Mock Drill

In a public advisory issued by the DDMA, citizens were informed of possible sirens, evacuation messages, and emergency vehicles in the city during the drill. “Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is organising Mock Drill for Earthquake and Industrial Chemical Hazards on 1st of August 2025. You may observe emergency vehicles, evacuation announcements or sirens. Stay calm, don’t panic or spread rumours, cooperate with emergency team. Your support is essential,” the DDMA stated.

The exercise is part of a larger multi-agency initiative taking place from July 29 to August 1, and will culminate in on-ground simulations across Delhi-NCR on the final day.

Eleven Districts in Delhi, Eight from Neighbouring States Involved

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the NDMA, told news agency ANI that 11 districts in Delhi, along with two districts in Uttar Pradesh and six in Haryana, will take part in the drill. “This will be an optimised mock drill. We are conducting this Mock drill all over the National Capital Region. This means that two districts in UP and six districts in Haryana will also be active in this. Additionally, 11 districts in Delhi will participate,” he said.

According to Hasnain, a symposium was held on July 29 at the Manekshaw Centre, followed by a tabletop exercise on July 30 involving representatives from all participating districts. “The hazards we will be facing are earthquakes and chemical accidents. On 29 July, we will hold a symposium at the Manekshaw Centre. On 30 July, a tabletop exercise will be held, featuring representatives from all the districts. They will be given situations, and it will be seen how they respond,” he said.

He further added, “On August 1, the same tabletop exercise will be put into practice on the ground. We should be prepared for every situation. For the first time, an initiative has also come from the Army to a large extent.”

Lt Gen (Retd) Yogendra Dimri, Vice Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), confirmed that Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar will represent the state in the drill. “This entire exercise will go on for three days. Tomorrow, there is a symposium where all the agencies will share their views. On 30 July, there will be a table-top exercise,” he told ANI.

He emphasised the importance of public participation and behavioural responses during the drill. “On August 1, a mock drill will be conducted, in which Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will participate. Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar from UP will participate in this exercise on the effects of an earthquake. People’s behaviour during the exercise will help us understand the gaps and the next steps,” he added.

Recent Earthquakes Prompt Urgent Preparedness Measures

The large-scale mock drill comes in the wake of a series of mild tremors experienced in Delhi-NCR throughout July. On July 11, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Jhajjar in Haryana, following a stronger 4.4 magnitude quake in the same region a day earlier.

Subsequently, on July 17 and 22, tremors of magnitudes 3.3 and 3.2 were recorded in Rohtak and Faridabad districts of Haryana, respectively, as per data from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Also read
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army Earthquake NDMA DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget