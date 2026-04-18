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HomeCitiesFather, Son Stabbed To Death In Delhi's CR Park Over Money Dispute

Father, Son Stabbed To Death In Delhi's CR Park Over Money Dispute

A father and son were stabbed to death in their F Block residence in Delhi's CR Park area on Friday evening over a financial dispute. A relative was also injured in the incident.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Father and son fatally stabbed in South Delhi dispute.
  • Financial disagreement escalated to brutal attack at residence.
  • One suspect detained, investigation into more involved.
  • Relative injured; motive linked to long-standing dispute.

A dispute over money escalated into a brutal double murder in South Delhi, where a father and son were stabbed to death in the Chittaranjan Park area.

The killings took place in Chittaranjan Park on Friday evening. According to police, the victims, identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), were found critically injured outside their residence in the F Block area, PTI reported.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Preliminary findings indicate that the attack was triggered by a financial dispute. Karan Sood, who assisted in his father’s property business, had reportedly engaged in an argument with the accused earlier in the day. 

The situation later turned violent when the accused allegedly confronted the victims again. During the altercation, the assailant reportedly used a sharp-edged weapon to stab Karan multiple times. Rakesh Sood intervened in an attempt to protect his son but was also repeatedly attacked, leading to fatal injuries.

Investigation And Police Action

Teams from the police, along with forensic experts, examined the crime scene and collected crucial evidence. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the sequence of events and identify all those involved.

Officials suspect that more than two individuals may have been involved in the attack, pointing toward prior enmity between the parties.

The accused, identified as Asad, has been detained, while further efforts are underway to determine the involvement of additional suspects.

DCP South District Anant Mittal confirmed the details of the case, stating that an FIR has been registered at the local police station and the investigation is ongoing.

He noted that the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute and involved the use of a sharp weapon. A relative, Rahul, was also injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused is absconding, and efforts are on to apprehend him.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Chittaranjan Park area of South Delhi?

A father and son were stabbed to death in their F Block residence on Friday evening due to a financial dispute. A relative was also injured.

What was the cause of the double murder?

The incident stemmed from a financial dispute. The victims were attacked with a sharp weapon after an argument escalated.

Are the perpetrators of the crime in custody?

One accused, identified as Asad, has been detained. Police are working to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved.

What is the status of the police investigation?

An FIR has been registered, and police teams, along with forensic experts, have examined the crime scene. CCTV footage is being reviewed.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
CR Park Delhi POlice DELHI DELHI NEWS
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