Delhi: 50 Shanties Gutted As Massive Blaze Engulfs Cluster Of Jhuggis In Rohini Sector 18

A fire in Rohini, Delhi, destroyed jhuggis, causing panic but no reported injuries. Over 50 shanties were gutted in the blaze.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Panic gripped Rohini’s Sector 18 on Sunday evening after a fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis, officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The emergency control room received a distress call at 7.01 pm, following which six fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

A DFS official confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or injuries. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the official added, as per news agency PTI. Residents alerted the police and fire department after noticing smoke billowing from the settlement. The incident led to chaos in the densely populated neighbourhood.

According to IANS, over 50 shanties were gutted in the blaze.

Explosion in Lucknow Factory Leaves Two Dead

In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, at least two people were killed and five others sustained injuries after an explosion ripped through a firecracker unit being run from a house in Lucknow’s Gudamba locality on Sunday afternoon.

The blast occurred around 12 noon in the Behta area, severely damaging nearby homes. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anindya Vikaram Singh said, “Two people have been killed in the incident, and some are injured.” The deceased were identified as Alam (50) and his wife Munni (48).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh stated, “It is being probed whether the factory was illegal or not. We are also probing the inflammable and explosive materials or substances that were stored inside.”

The force of the explosion caused part of the roof to collapse, trapping five individuals beneath the rubble. Police officials said all five were pulled out and shifted to hospital for treatment.

District Magistrate Vishak G, who visited the site along with senior police officers, said, “The condition of two of the injured remains critical. The remaining three injured are stable.” He added that four adjoining houses were also damaged by the impact of the blast.

“Our priority is to ensure that the injured get adequate medical care. Once that is done, our teams will look into the reasons behind the incident and those involved in it,” the District Magistrate emphasised.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to speed up relief and rescue measures.

 

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
