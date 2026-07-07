Delhi To Witness Another Spell Of Rain Today, Relief From Heat To Continue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi expects pleasant weather, rain, thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain, 35-37°C day temperature expected.

High humidity persists despite recent intermittent rainfall.

Maximum temperature to remain largely unchanged this week.

Delhi is expected to remain under the influence of pleasant weather on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies and fresh spells of rain across parts of the national capital. The prediction comes after several areas witnessed light rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning on Monday, offering residents temporary relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

According to the IMD, isolated parts of the city are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the day. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected to accompany the showers, particularly during the evening and night.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees above the seasonal average. Easterly winds prevailed across the city during the day.

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Rain Likely In Multiple Spells Across Delhi Today

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Cloud cover is likely to persist throughout the day, with south-easterly winds blowing at speeds of 15 to 20 kmph. Very light to light rainfall is expected in several parts of Delhi during the morning or afternoon, while a few areas could receive moderate showers.

Another spell of rainfall is likely during the evening or night. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds during these weather events.

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Humidity Remains High Despite Rainfall

Over the past 24 hours, there was no significant change in Delhi's maximum temperature, while the minimum temperature increased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

During this period, the minimum temperature across the city ranged between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature remained between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels continued to remain high, with the maximum relative humidity touching 92 per cent and the minimum recorded at 53 per cent, contributing to uncomfortable conditions despite intermittent rainfall.

No Major Change In Maximum Temperature Over Next Week

The weather department has said there is unlikely to be any significant change in Delhi's maximum temperature over the next seven days.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain largely unchanged over the next two days. Thereafter, it may dip by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the following three days before rising again.