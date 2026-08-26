Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Jams; Light Showers Forecast Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain lashed Delhi Tuesday, causing widespread waterlogging.

Prominent areas like Parliament and hospitals faced inundation.

Delhi recorded 99.1mm rain, dropping temperatures significantly.

Light rain expected Wednesday, maintaining cooler city temperatures.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Tuesday morning, leaving several parts of the capital waterlogged and disrupting traffic movement. The downpour also caused significant waterlogging around prominent locations, with visuals showing the new Parliament building surrounded by water.

Videos and photographs showed extensive water accumulation near AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital following the heavy showers. In another rain-related incident, a wall of a building collapsed in Kashmere Gate, highlighting the impact of the intense spell.

According to the weather department, Delhi recorded cloudy skies and heavy rain on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was around 33.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below the seasonal average.

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Delhi Weather Forecast For Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies in Delhi on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Very light to light rain is likely from the morning through the afternoon, according to the forecast. The latest spell of rainfall has already brought down temperatures across the capital, providing some relief from warmer conditions.

In neighbouring areas, Ghaziabad recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, while Noida recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Delhi Records Nearly 100 Mm Rain In 24 Hours

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded 99.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours up to 8.30 am. A further 8.7 mm was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Aya Nagar recorded the highest rainfall during the period at 101.9 mm, followed by the Ridge at 100 mm. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 99.1 mm, while Lodhi Road received 98.3 mm and Palam recorded 68.8 mm.

The heavy showers contributed to a noticeable fall in temperatures across the capital, with waterlogging reported in multiple areas and traffic movement affected at several points.

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Minimum Temperature Falls By 3-4 Degrees

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi's minimum temperatures dropped by 3-4 degrees Celsius, while there was no significant change in maximum temperatures. During the period, minimum temperatures across the city remained between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Eastern winds blew at speeds of 10-15 kmph during the day. At Palam, wind speeds reached up to 30 kmph around 6 pm.

Humidity levels also remained high, with the minimum humidity recorded at 73 per cent and the maximum reaching 100 per cent.