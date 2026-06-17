Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain And Gusty Winds Until June 21

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rainfall and strong winds bring relief to Delhi-NCR.

Temperatures dropped markedly, staying below seasonal average.

Light rain, thunderstorms expected to continue until June 21.

However, temperatures will gradually rise from June 18.

Residents of Delhi-NCR are continuing to enjoy relatively pleasant weather conditions as rainfall and strong winds have brought much-needed relief from the intense summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the national capital on Wednesday.

Rainfall in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, though brief, was intense enough to cause a noticeable drop in temperatures. The weather department said thunderstorms and rain activity is likely to persist until June 21, helping keep extreme heat at bay.

The change in weather was reflected in the city's temperature readings. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 5.5 degrees below the seasonal average. A day earlier, the maximum temperature stood at 37.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature also dropped to 25.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, compared with 28.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Rain and Strong Winds Bring Noticeable Cooling

According to the IMD, most parts of Delhi witnessed rain and thunderstorm activity over the past 24 hours. The weather system led to a significant decline in temperatures across several areas of the city.

Maximum temperatures fell by around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in many locations, while minimum temperatures also registered a marked drop. In other parts of the capital, temperatures remained largely unchanged.

During the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures stayed between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. South-westerly winds blew at speeds of 15 to 20 kmph, with gusts occasionally reaching 46 kmph.

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IMD Forecasts More Rain and Thunderstorms Today

The weather department expects Wednesday's maximum temperature to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Very light to light rainfall is expected during the morning or afternoon hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain between 20 and 30 kmph, with gusts touching up to 40 kmph during thunderstorm activity. These conditions are expected to provide continued relief from the prevailing summer heat.

New Western Disturbance May Influence Weather

The IMD has indicated that a fresh western disturbance could begin affecting northwest India from June 18. As a result, temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the coming days.

The department has forecast an increase of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures during the next five days, after which temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable. Minimum temperatures could also rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius before showing little change thereafter.

According to the forecast, maximum temperatures may range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 36 and 38 degrees Celsius on Friday, and around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius between June 20 and June 22.

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Air Quality Improves Alongside Weather Conditions

Delhi's air quality also showed slight improvement alongside the change in weather conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Moderate' category on Tuesday, registering a reading of 116. This marked an improvement from Monday's AQI of 151.

The combination of rainfall, cloud cover and stronger winds has contributed to both lower temperatures and better air quality, offering residents a temporary respite from the harsh summer conditions.