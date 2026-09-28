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English NewsCitiesDelhi-NCR Pollution Plan: ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ To Get Stricter, Construction Ban From Nov 1

Delhi-NCR Pollution Plan: ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ To Get Stricter, Construction Ban From Nov 1

Centre's Delhi-NCR pollution plan includes stricter ‘No PUC, No Fuel’, checks on 2.5 lakh vehicles, a construction ban, doubled parking fees and stronger hotspot monitoring.

Written By : Balram Pandey |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Construction banned, parking fees doubled, BS-VI vehicles restricted.
  • E-waste burning penalized; AI monitors pollution, stations increase.

A key meeting on rising pollution in Delhi-NCR was held under the chairmanship of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, with discussions focused on action-based planning and several measures to curb pollution.

‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule To Be Enforced Strictly

The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule will be implemented more strictly across Delhi-NCR. An ANPR camera campaign will be conducted at around 500 petrol pumps, while a large-scale public awareness campaign will be held in October.

Around 2.5 lakh vehicles will undergo fitness checks through three automated testing stations.

To promote public transport, the Delhi Metro’s Sarathi app will also be promoted.

Focus On Pollution Hotspots

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and chief ministers will visit pollution hotspots, with the focus on eliminating these hotspots.

Reviews will also be conducted at every district magistrate’s office to assess activities around hotspots and identify the causes of pollution.

A total of 62 pollution hotspots were initially identified, of which work has been completed at 42. Action is continuing at the remaining hotspots.

Green Cover, Road Cleaning Measures

Grass, shrubs and other greenery will be developed to eliminate brown patches and increase green cover.

Every road will undergo deep cleaning once every 15 days.

Under the ‘Zero Burning’ initiative, heating spots will be created where heaters will be provided as needed to prevent open burning of biomass.

The plantation target under Green Delhi has already been achieved. Further grass, shrubs and other greenery will now be developed according to requirements.

Construction Ban From November 1

Construction and demolition activities will remain banned from November 1 to January 31.

Parking fees will be doubled from November 1.

Office timings will be staggered, and steps will be taken towards implementing 50% work from home.

Vehicles below BS-VI emission standards entering Delhi from outside will remain prohibited.

No additional parking fee will be imposed on electric vehicles.

Action Against E-Waste Burning

Burning e-waste is an offence. Action will be taken wherever e-waste burning is detected, and buildings may also be sealed if required.

From December 1, 2025, to December 2026, action has already resulted in the sealing of 2,283 buildings.

Public awareness campaigns will also promote carpooling.

District-Level Monitoring To Be Strengthened

Nodal officers have been appointed in every district to work on the ground to eliminate pollution hotspots and conduct regular inspections.

Pollution is being monitored and investigated through an AI-enabled portal. The portal provides detailed pollution-related information, which is being used to take necessary action in the concerned areas.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is also increasing the number of monitoring stations for closer pollution surveillance. The number of stations will be increased to 60 to enable better monitoring across different areas.

People can report garbage or any activity causing pollution by lodging complaints on 311. The concerned department will take action after receiving the complaint.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule be enforced in Delhi-NCR?

The rule will be strictly implemented with ANPR camera campaigns at 500 petrol pumps. A large public awareness campaign will also be held in October, and 2.5 lakh vehicles will undergo fitness checks.

What restrictions will be in effect from November 1st to curb pollution?

Construction and demolition activities will be banned, and parking fees will be doubled. Staggered office timings and steps towards 50% work from home will also be implemented.

What measures are being taken to address pollution hotspots?

Ministers and officials will visit hotspots, and district magistrate offices will conduct reviews to identify causes. Work has already been completed at 42 of 62 identified hotspots.

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi NCR Pollution Pollution News DELHI NEWS
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