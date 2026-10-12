Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Delhi, NCR causing widespread waterlogging.

The downpour brought cooler weather, much-needed relief from heat.

Waterlogging reported near Jhandewalan Temple and Mahipalpur Flyover.

However, IMD forecasts no rain for Delhi over next six days.

Delhi woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing cooler conditions to the national capital and triggering waterlogging in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the next two to three hours.

The IMD nowcast warning was issued at 6:00 AM on Monday and is valid until 9:00 AM. “Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstrom likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 2-3 hours,” the weather department said.

Waterlogging was reported in the Jhandewalan Temple area near Karol Bagh in Central Delhi following the downpour. Visuals showing a waterlogged Mahipalpur flyover also surfaced.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals around Mahipalpur Flyover. https://t.co/71aZK81IhU — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

Delhi Experiences Overnight Change In Weather

The weather began changing on Sunday night, when cool winds swept through Delhi and dust storms were reported in some areas. Temperatures subsequently began to ease, with the late-night rainfall providing further relief from the heat.

Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad also received heavy showers, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperatures. The rainfall has brought back the cooler October weather that residents had experienced in previous years.

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No Rain Forecast Over Delhi For The Next Six Days

Despite Monday morning's rain, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and no rainfall in Delhi over the next six days. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during the coming days.

According to the seven-day forecast issued by the IMD on Sunday evening, the maximum temperature on October 13 is likely to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

On October 14, the maximum temperature is forecast to rise to between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to stay between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

For October 15, the weather department has predicted a maximum temperature of 31-33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23-25 degrees Celsius. On October 16, the maximum is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

On October 17, the maximum temperature is forecast to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum ranging from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and no rainfall are predicted for these days.

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IMD Warns Of Waterlogging, Traffic Disruptions

The IMD had earlier warned of possible minor traffic disruptions, a higher risk of vehicle accidents and water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads on October 11.

It advised commuters to check traffic congestion before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging.

The weather department also reported that maximum temperatures across Delhi had dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the preceding 24 hours, while minimum temperatures showed no significant change.

Minimum temperatures ranged between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.