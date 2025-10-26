Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What Delhi-NCR Residents Are Suffering From Air Pollution Will Alarm You: Survey

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 12:35 AM (IST)
Most residents in Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing the harmful effects of air pollution, a new survey has revealed. Conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles with over 44,000 responses, the survey found that three out of four households reported health issues ranging from sore throats and coughs to burning eyes, headaches, and disrupted sleep. Analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows PM2.5 levels spiked to 488 micrograms per cubic metre after Diwali, the highest in five years, more than three times the pre-festival level of 156.6.

Delhi-NCR Residents Suffer Pollution-Linked Health Issues

The survey covered residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. About 42% of households reported one or more members experiencing sore throats or coughs. Around 25% noted burning eyes, headaches, or difficulty sleeping, while 17% reported breathing difficulties or aggravated asthma.

To reduce exposure, 44% of households said they were limiting outdoor activities and increasing immunity-boosting foods and drinks. Approximately 30% stated they have consulted or plan to consult doctors for pollution-related health issues.

Despite a 77.5% reduction in stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana due to floods and delayed harvests, Delhi continues to register poor air quality. The CPCB reported an overall AQI of 261 on Saturday morning, down slightly from 290 the previous day. Anand Vihar recorded a “severe” AQI of 412, Bawana 336 (“very poor”), ITO 248, and Dwarka 276 (“poor”), reflecting uneven pollution across the capital.

Government Measures

Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in effect across Delhi-NCR. Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Janpath Road to reduce particulate matter. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated cloud seeding is being considered to induce artificial rain between October 28 and 30, aimed at tackling Delhi’s severe pollution.

Doctors Warn Of Health Risks

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria cautioned about the dangers of rising pollution, particularly for those with underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and children. He noted, “Even healthy individuals are reporting symptoms such as nasal stuffiness, throat pain, chest tightness, and coughing,” attributing this to “inflammation and narrowing of airways” caused by pollutants. He also added that Diwali cracker usage, even of ‘green’ crackers, has worsened air quality.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 12:35 AM (IST)
Air Pollution AQI DELHI
