Delhi Continues To Choke As AQI Hits 500: GRAP-4 Emergency, Outdoor Sports Banned

Air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region remained severe following a sharp deterioration earlier, with several areas recording extremely high AQI levels, prompting strict emergency measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the Sameer app, Rohini and Wazirpur recorded the maximum AQI of 500, while Shadipur reported the lowest level in the city at 370. Other hotspots included Ashok Vihar (499), Anand Vihar (492), and Bawana (489). By afternoon, AQI levels across many parts of Delhi continued to hover well above 400, keeping air quality in the ‘severe’ category.

Outdoor Sports Suspended Immediately In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the immediate suspension of all outdoor sports activities across Delhi-NCR, expressing concern that some schools and institutions were still conducting physical events despite earlier instructions and Supreme Court observations. The Commission reiterated its directive to postpone outdoor sports competitions scheduled during November and December.

Medical experts warned of rising pollution-triggered respiratory issues, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with asthma or heart disease. Doctors advised residents to limit outdoor exposure, avoid early morning walks during heavy smog, and use N95 or N99 masks if stepping outside. Experts also cautioned that antibiotics are ineffective against pollution-induced coughs.

CAQM Flags DDA Negligence Meanwhile, CAQM flagged the Delhi Development Authority’s recurring negligence after inspections revealed high dust levels in areas under its maintenance. The Commission stressed the need for stronger ground-level measures, including mechanical road sweeping, dust suppression, water sprinkling, and strict action against open waste burning.

Reacting to the situation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a swipe at former CM Arvind Kejriwal, stating that her government is addressing Delhi’s pollution crisis while staying and working in the city. Emphasising accountability, she said, “My Delhi, my responsibility, the problem is here, and the solution will also be found here in Delhi.”