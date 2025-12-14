Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Continues To Choke As AQI Hits 500: GRAP-4 Emergency, Outdoor Sports Banned

Delhi Continues To Choke As AQI Hits 500: GRAP-4 Emergency, Outdoor Sports Banned

Delhi-NCR air stays in ‘severe’ zone with AQI touching 500, forcing GRAP-4 curbs. Medical experts warned of rising pollution-triggered respiratory issues.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region remained severe following a sharp deterioration earlier, with several areas recording extremely high AQI levels, prompting strict emergency measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the Sameer app, Rohini and Wazirpur recorded the maximum AQI of 500, while Shadipur reported the lowest level in the city at 370. Other hotspots included Ashok Vihar (499), Anand Vihar (492), and Bawana (489). By afternoon, AQI levels across many parts of Delhi continued to hover well above 400, keeping air quality in the ‘severe’ category.

Outdoor Sports Suspended Immediately

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the immediate suspension of all outdoor sports activities across Delhi-NCR, expressing concern that some schools and institutions were still conducting physical events despite earlier instructions and Supreme Court observations. The Commission reiterated its directive to postpone outdoor sports competitions scheduled during November and December.

Medical experts warned of rising pollution-triggered respiratory issues, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with asthma or heart disease. Doctors advised residents to limit outdoor exposure, avoid early morning walks during heavy smog, and use N95 or N99 masks if stepping outside. Experts also cautioned that antibiotics are ineffective against pollution-induced coughs.

CAQM Flags DDA Negligence

Meanwhile, CAQM flagged the Delhi Development Authority’s recurring negligence after inspections revealed high dust levels in areas under its maintenance. The Commission stressed the need for stronger ground-level measures, including mechanical road sweeping, dust suppression, water sprinkling, and strict action against open waste burning.

Reacting to the situation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a swipe at former CM Arvind Kejriwal, stating that her government is addressing Delhi’s pollution crisis while staying and working in the city. Emphasising accountability, she said, “My Delhi, my responsibility, the problem is here, and the solution will also be found here in Delhi.”

Also read
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pollution BJP AQI Rekha Gupta DELHI Heart Issues
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sydney Shooting: Police Share Key Update On Bondi Beach Attack
Sydney Shooting: Police Share Key Update On Bondi Beach Attack
World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
India
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed In India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget