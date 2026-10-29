Manoj Tiwari claimed the Yamuna's pollution load reduced by half in the past year due to BJP government's cleaning efforts. He also asserted that people can now celebrate Chhath Puja in the river again.
Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dip In Yamuna, Drinks Water To Highlight Cleaning Drive
Tiwari said he had tasted Yamuna water ("aachman") at Sonia Vihar, praising the BJP government for its efforts to clean the river and accusing the AAP of failing in this regard.
- BJP MP Tiwari dipped in Yamuna, claiming reduced pollution.
- Tiwari praised government efforts; AAP challenged claims and cleanliness.
- Delhi Water Minister stated complete cleaning requires several years.
New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took a dip in the Yamuna on Thursday, claiming that the pollution load of the river had reduced by half in the past year owing to cleaning works undertaken by the Rekha Gupta government.
The BJP leader further asserted that people can now celebrate Chhat puja in the Yamuna once again.
Just days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 43 projects worth Rs 8,941 crore aimed at cleaning the Yamuna, and pledged that the BJP government would ensure the stretch of the river in Delhi is cleaned by May 2029.
Tiwari, the BJP MP from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, said presence of migratory birds at certain places on the river indicates an improvement in Yamuna's condition. "These birds would not have come here if the river wasn't clean," he asserted.
Tiwari said he had tasted Yamuna water ("aachman") at Sonia Vihar, praising the BJP government for its efforts to clean the river and accusing the AAP of failing in this regard.
"AAP used to put blame on Haryana for polluting the river. Since the BJP came to power, it has cleaned half of the river in one-and-a-half years," Tiwari said, adding that remaining cleaning works would be completed in the next three years.
In a post on X, Delhi BJP claimed that work carried out by the BJP government in two years had achieved what the Congress and AAP could not in 27 years. They also challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the river.
Responding to the development, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X, " These BJP frauds know nothing about Delhi. It is well known that 26 km stretch of Yamuna river from Palla to Wazirabad has always been comparatively clean. It was cleaner during AAP govt even as per DPCC reports."
The Yamuna in Delhi gets more and more polluted as it ventures downstream, with a 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla said to be highly polluted, and the focal point of multiple policy efforts.
Bharadwaj said, "I invite Manoj Tiwari and Water Minister Parvesh Verma to drink water at Kalindi Kunj ghat (near Okhla barrage). Last year also they ran away from the challenge."
During his visit to the Sonia Vihar ghat, Tiwari also sang a folk song and invited people celebrating Chhath Puja to come to the Yamuna and offer prayers.
The claims come amid ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna, which flows for around 52 km through Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma had said, "It will take around two-and-a-half to three years for the Yamuna to be completely clean. We have never claimed that the Yamuna has been completely cleaned."
The minister said the upper stream of the Yamuna in Delhi -- between Palla and Wazirabad -- had been completely cleaned, while cleaning works were underway between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What claims did BJP MP Manoj Tiwari make about the Yamuna River?
What is the BJP government's commitment regarding Yamuna cleaning in Delhi?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 43 projects worth Rs 8,941 crore aimed at cleaning the Yamuna. He pledged that the BJP government would ensure the Delhi stretch is cleaned by May 2029.
How did the AAP respond to the BJP's claims about Yamuna cleaning?
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj called the BJP's claims
Which part of the Yamuna River in Delhi is considered highly polluted?
The 22-km stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla is considered highly polluted. This specific section is the focal point of many policy efforts.
What is the timeline for the complete cleaning of the Yamuna in Delhi, according to the Delhi Water Minister?
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma stated it would take around two-and-a-half to three years for the Yamuna to be completely clean. He clarified that they have never claimed the river is fully cleaned yet.