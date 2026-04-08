Delhi Metro Timings Changed For Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans Clash Today. Check Details

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 will be played today between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This will be the first evening match of the season in Delhi, as the earlier game at the venue was held in the afternoon.

Delhi Metro has extended last train timings on all lines for IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 8th April 2026, ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel for all cricket lovers heading home after the game.@DelhiCapitals @gujarat_titans #DelhiMetro #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/rXsESkKk6R April 7, 2026

In view of the match, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended the last train timings across all routes. Sharing the update on its official social media handle, DMRC said the move is aimed at ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel for cricket fans returning home after the match.

On the Yellow Line, the last train from Samaypur Badli to Gurugram, which usually departs at 11:00 PM, will run till 12:20 AM today. The last train in the reverse direction, from Gurugram to Samaypur Badli, will leave at 11:45 PM.

On the Blue Line, last train services from Vaishali to Dwarka and Noida to Dwarka have been extended from 11:00 PM to midnight. Meanwhile, on the Pink Line, the last train from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar, originally scheduled for 12:20 AM, will now run till 1:55 AM.

GT Still Searching For First Win

So far in the tournament, Delhi Capitals have shown strong performances in both batting and bowling, winning their first two matches. In contrast, the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are yet to register a win and will be looking to secure their first victory in their third match after losing their opening two games.