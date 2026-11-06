Delhi Metro Diwali Timings: Last Train At 10 PM, Services To Start Early On 3 Lines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom These revised timings are for Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised train timings for Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8, 2026 (Sunday). While Metro services on select lines will begin an hour earlier than usual, the last train service across all lines will depart at 10 PM instead of the routine 11 PM.

According to the DMRC, the revised schedule has been introduced in view of Diwali celebrations. The changes will apply to all Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, for the last train service of the day.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check the DMRC website and its official social media handles for further updates.

Delhi Metro To Start Early On 3 Lines On Diwali

On Diwali, Metro services on three lines that normally begin at 7 AM on Sundays will start an hour earlier, at 6 AM, from their respective terminal stations.

LAST METRO TRAIN SERVICE TO COMMENCE AT 10:00 PM (INSTEAD OF ROUTINE 11:00 PM) FROM TERMINAL STATIONS OF ALL LINES ON DIWALI On the occasion of Diwali, i.e. 08th November 2026 (Sunday), Metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden - Krishna Park Ext. & Majlis Park – Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola - Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally commence at 7:00 AM on Sundays, will begin one hour earlier at 6:00 AM from terminal stations. Further, in view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure timing of 11:00 PM. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and may refer to the DMRC website and official social media handles for further updates. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 6, 2026

The lines covered under the revised morning schedule are:

Pink Line: Majlis Park–Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar

Magenta Line: Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park–Deepali Chowk

Grey Line: Dwarka Kakrola–Dhansa Bus Stand

The early start will apply specifically to these lines, while the revised last-train timing will cover all Metro lines.

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Last Metro Train At 10 PM Instead Of 11 PM

In view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10 PM from the terminal stations of all Metro lines on November 8.

This includes the Airport Express Line. The revised departure time is one hour earlier than the usual last-train timing of 11 PM.

The DMRC has urged commuters to take note of the revised schedule and make their travel arrangements accordingly.

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