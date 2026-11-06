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English NewsCitiesDelhi Metro Diwali Timings: Last Train At 10 PM, Services To Start Early On 3 Lines

Delhi Metro Diwali Timings: Last Train At 10 PM, Services To Start Early On 3 Lines

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check the DMRC website and its official social media handles for further updates.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
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  • These revised timings are for Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised train timings for Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8, 2026 (Sunday). While Metro services on select lines will begin an hour earlier than usual, the last train service across all lines will depart at 10 PM instead of the routine 11 PM.

According to the DMRC, the revised schedule has been introduced in view of Diwali celebrations. The changes will apply to all Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, for the last train service of the day.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check the DMRC website and its official social media handles for further updates.

Delhi Metro To Start Early On 3 Lines On Diwali

On Diwali, Metro services on three lines that normally begin at 7 AM on Sundays will start an hour earlier, at 6 AM, from their respective terminal stations.

The lines covered under the revised morning schedule are:

  • Pink Line: Majlis Park–Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar

  • Magenta Line: Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park–Deepali Chowk

  • Grey Line: Dwarka Kakrola–Dhansa Bus Stand

The early start will apply specifically to these lines, while the revised last-train timing will cover all Metro lines.

ALSO READ: Delhi Pollution: GRAP-3 Implemented Across NCR, Check What Restrictions Will Apply

Last Metro Train At 10 PM Instead Of 11 PM

In view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10 PM from the terminal stations of all Metro lines on November 8.

This includes the Airport Express Line. The revised departure time is one hour earlier than the usual last-train timing of 11 PM.

The DMRC has urged commuters to take note of the revised schedule and make their travel arrangements accordingly.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Tribal Leader Nisha Bhagat Goes Live On Facebook, Calls Police, Later Dies By Suicide

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Delhi Metro timings being changed for November 8, 2026?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced these revised timings specifically in view of the Diwali celebrations on November 8, 2026.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro DMRC Delhi Metro Diwali Timings DELHI Last Train At 10 PM Services To Start Early On 3 Lines
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