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HomeCitiesDelhi: Man Who Raped IRS Officer's Daughter Was Fired 8 Months Ago, Used Spare Key To Enter House

Delhi: Man Who Raped IRS Officer's Daughter Was Fired 8 Months Ago, Used Spare Key To Enter House

CCTV footage shows the accused entering the area around 6:30 am, reaching the house shortly after, and leaving within about 40 minutes, just before the victim’s parents returned home.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 02:35 PM (IST)

The investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills has revealed disturbing details, with police confirming that the accused had previously worked at the victim’s residence before being dismissed around eight months ago.

According to officials, the accused, identified as 19-year-old Rahul Meena, allegedly used his familiarity with the household to carry out the crime. Police say he entered the house early Wednesday morning using a spare key and went straight to the rooftop study, where the victim, an IIT-Delhi graduate preparing for civil services, was studying.

Man Strangled IRS Officer's Daughter

Investigators believe Meena attacked the woman, strangled her using a mobile phone charging cable, and struck her with a heavy object, leaving her unconscious. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her before dragging her downstairs. Sources added that he tried to access a locker using the victim’s fingerprint, and when that failed, he broke it open with tools and fled with cash and jewellery.

CCTV footage shows the accused entering the area around 6:30 am, reaching the house shortly after, and leaving within about 40 minutes, just before the victim’s parents returned home and discovered her in a critical condition.

Police tracked Meena to a hotel in Dwarka, where he was arrested hours later. During questioning, officials said he showed little remorse and gave inconsistent statements about his movements before and after the crime.

Investigators are also probing his possible involvement in another sexual assault case in Rajasthan’s Alwar, reported just hours before the Delhi incident. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to establish the full sequence of events.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rape Delhi Crime IRS Officer Daughter Rape IIT Delhi Student Rape
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