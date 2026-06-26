Man Shoots Wife Dead After Domestic Dispute In Delhi's Sangam Vihar, Flees Scene

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman fatally shot by husband in south Delhi home.

Disputes reportedly due to finances and alleged extramarital affair.

Husband fled scene; police registered murder, search launched.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband following a domestic dispute in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday night. The accused fled the scene after the incident, and police have launched a search to trace him.

The victim, identified as Kavita, lived with her husband, Shubham Gehlot, in K-2 Block near Amrita Public School in Sangam Vihar. According to police, the couple had been married for around one-and-a-half years.

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Argument Turns Fatal

According to police sources, the couple had been facing financial difficulties, leading to frequent arguments. On Thursday evening, another altercation reportedly broke out after Shubham returned home from work.

As the dispute escalated, Shubham allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired two to three rounds at his wife. Kavita sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot, police said.

The victim's family has also alleged that the man was involved in an extramarital relationship, which had become a recurring source of conflict between the couple. They further claimed that he was in a relationship with another woman and "would often threaten to kill her," PTI reported.

Accused Flees; Investigation Underway

Residents alerted police after hearing gunshots. A team from Tigri Police Station, along with forensic experts and crime scene investigators, reached the spot and examined the scene.

Police recovered two to three empty cartridge cases, which have been seized for forensic examination. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

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Weapon's Source Under Probe

Police officials said it remains unclear how the accused obtained the firearm and whether there were any other motives behind the killing. These aspects will be investigated after his arrest.

The woman's relatives also alleged that Rajput was involved in betting activities. However, police said they are examining all possible angles and are verifying the accused's background before drawing any conclusions.

Shubham Gehlot, who reportedly works in the finance department of a private company, remains absconding. Police teams are conducting raids at his suspected hideouts as the investigation continues from all angles.