Delhi Man Kills Wife, Mother-In-Law With Scissors After Fight Over Son's Birthday Gifts

Police have arrested the accused and recovered blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors, which is believed to have been used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A domestic dispute ended in murder in Delhi’s Rohini area on Saturday, after a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law after a fight over gifts exchanged during their son’s birthday celebrations.

The accused, Yogesh Sehgal, was later arrested for allegedly killing his wife Priya Sehgal, 34, and mother Kusum Sinha, 63, in Sector-17, Rohini. 

The incident came to light when Kusum's son, Megh Sinha (30), tried to contact his mother but his calls went unanswered on August 30. Concerned, he went to Priya’s flat in Sector-17, Rohini, but found that it was locked from outside with blood stains visible near the door, news agency PTI reported.

He then informed other family members, who reached the spot. After breaking in, they found Kusum and Priya lying lifeless in a pool of blood. Megh then called the KNK Marg Police Station at around 3:50 PM regarding the double murder, following which police reached the spot and found the bodies.

He informed the police that his mother had come to Priya's house to celebrate her grandson, Chirag's birthday, a senior police officer told PTI. 

However, a dispute had erupted during the birthday function on August 28, involving gifts exchanged between the two families. Kusum had stayed behind at Priya’s home in an attempt to mediate. Megh alleged that Yogesh, currently unemployed, fled the scene with his children after killing his wife and mother-in-law.

Yogesh was arrested by the KNK Marg Police, and the blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors believed to have been used in the crime were also recovered. The police have called in forensic experts to assist with the investigation, and further inquiry is ongoing.

Himalaya, brother of Priya, told PTI, "My mother had gone to my sister's house a day before and told us she would return the next day. When we called her in between, she said there was a fight going on between my sister and her husband, and that she would help sort it out and then come back. But she never returned. We kept calling her the next morning around 11:00 AM, 11:30 AM and again at 12, but neither she nor my sister picked up. We thought maybe they were asleep. By afternoon, we decided to go and check. When we reached the house and knocked, we saw blood stains on the lock." 

He said that when they went in, they found his mother and sister lying soaked in blood. "We went to their house around 3:30 PM. My brother-in-law had killed them and fled with the children. Who does this? Everybody has fights in a marriage, they have been married for 17 years. But who kills their wife and mother-in-law like this? It is so inhuman," he said.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Rohini Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
