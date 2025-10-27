Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Posing As Army Officer, Delhi Man Drugs And Sexually Assaults Doctor He Met Online

Posing As Army Officer, Delhi Man Drugs And Sexually Assaults Doctor He Met Online

A Delhi man posing as an Army officer allegedly drugged and raped a doctor he met on Instagram. Police arrested him in Chhatarpur after a detailed investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:55 AM (IST)


Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A shocking case from Delhi has exposed how a delivery worker pretended to be an Indian Army officer to deceive and assault a doctor he met online. The accused, identified as Aarav Malik, allegedly gained the doctor’s trust through social media before carrying out the crime. He was arrested by police following a raid in the Chhatarpur area of the city.

ALSO READ: Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Video Goes Viral

Befriended The Doctor On Instagram

According to police officials, the 27-year-old doctor, who works at Safdarjung Hospital, came into contact with Malik on Instagram earlier this year. He posed as an Indian Army Lieutenant supposedly posted in Kashmir, frequently sharing pictures of himself in military uniform to support his claim. The two stayed in touch over WhatsApp for several months between April 30 and September 27.

Police reports state that Malik, who was actually employed as a delivery executive with Amazon, meticulously maintained the lie to win the woman’s confidence. The deception led the doctor to trust him enough to invite him to her residence in the Masjid Moth area of South Delhi.

Drugged And Assaulted Before Fleeing

In early October, Malik visited the doctor’s home and allegedly mixed drugs into her food. Once the victim was incapacitated, he assaulted her and fled the spot. The incident came to light when the doctor lodged a complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on October 16.

Following the complaint, a team of officers traced and arrested Malik during a raid in Chhatarpur. During interrogation, he confessed to purchasing the fake Army uniform from a shop located in Delhi Cantonment.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation into the matter is underway. The case highlights growing concerns over online impersonation and social media crimes, urging users to remain cautious while interacting with strangers on digital platforms.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)

Delhi Crime Army Officer DELHI NEWS

