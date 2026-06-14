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HomeCitiesDelhi Man Arrested For Selling Plots Without Owning Land, Cheating Investors Of Crores

Delhi Man Arrested For Selling Plots Without Owning Land, Cheating Investors Of Crores

The accused and his associates launched a residential project named “Krishna Kunj Township” in 2013 through Globe Realty Private Limited in Tilori Khadar village of Greater Faridabad.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested proclaimed offender Shiv Nandan Singh Yadav, who had been absconding for several years in connection with a major real estate fraud case. The accused had been evading arrest since 2019 and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in 2023.

According to investigators, the accused and his associates launched a residential project named “Krishna Kunj Township” in 2013 through Globe Realty Private Limited in Tilori Khadar village of Greater Faridabad, Haryana. Investors were lured with promises of a modern residential colony equipped with advanced amenities and attractive promotional campaigns.

Police said the company claimed it would develop 496 residential plots across nearly 10.26 acres of land. However, the investigation later revealed that the firm neither possessed sufficient land nor had the required legal approvals for the project.

Investors Faced Losses Worth Crores

Despite this, large sums of money were allegedly collected from investors in the name of plot bookings. Officials said buyers were given false assurances, but neither were plots handed over nor was the project completed, causing financial losses worth crores of rupees to investors.

Following complaints from victims, a Karkardooma Court order in 2019 led to the registration of nine FIRs in the matter. During the probe, police found a common conspiracy and the involvement of the same company across all cases.

According to Delhi Police, Yadav continuously changed his hideouts to evade arrest and managed to escape multiple police raids over the past seven years. Due to his prolonged absconding status, courts declared him a proclaimed offender in all related cases.

The EOW team continued tracking him through technical surveillance, intelligence inputs and sustained monitoring. Police eventually received information that he was hiding in Faridabad, following which a special team arrested him on June 12.

Officials said the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation. Police are now trying to determine the total number of victims, the exact amount involved in the fraud and where the accused may have invested the allegedly siphoned money. Further investigation is underway.

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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime DELHI NEWS Delhi Land Fraud
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