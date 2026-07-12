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English NewsCitiesDelhi Man Arrested A Month After Wife Found Dead At Mussoorie Homestay

Delhi Man Arrested A Month After Wife Found Dead At Mussoorie Homestay

The IT employee's wife was found dead in their homestay room in Mussoorie. Police said his arrest followed an investigation into the case and a non-bailable warrant issued by a court.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Husband arrested a month after wife's homestay death.
  • Woman found dead unclothed, bloodstains present, police stated.
  • Investigation suggested husband's involvement; now in 14-day judicial custody.

Dehradun, Jul 11 (PTI) A month after a woman on vacation from Delhi was found dead at a homestay here on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, her husband has been arrested from the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The husband, an IT firm employee, was apprehended from the Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi after a non-bailable warrant was obtained from the court of the Judicial Magistrate, Mussoorie.

Dehradun Police said he was on Saturday produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

P Radha Gayatri (27), also an IT employee living in Delhi, was found dead on the floor of the couple's room at the homestay on June 15. They were there to celebrate the husband's birthday.

He told police at the time that they had some drinks and went to sleep around 3.30 am on June 15. In the morning, he said he woke up to find her dead.

"The body was found lying on the floor without clothes, with bloodstains on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were found in the room," reads the police statement.

The deceased's father, P Sudhakar, lodged a complaint demanding a probe into the circumstances leading to gayatri's death. The family had expressed suspicion regarding the husband. Subsequently, police registered a case against him and initiated an investigation.

Police alleged that the investigation has suggested his involvement. A non-bailable warrant was obtained and he was arrested. Further probe is underway, they added.

The couple got married on November 8, 2025, and both families originally belong to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the woman's death in Dehradun?

The deceased woman's husband, an IT firm employee, was arrested from the Madhu Vihar area of east Delhi. Police investigations suggested his involvement in her death.

Where and when was the woman found dead?

P Radha Gayatri was found dead on June 15 at a homestay in Dehradun on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road. She was on vacation there with her husband.

What led to the husband's arrest?

The deceased's father lodged a complaint, and police investigation suggested the husband's involvement. A non-bailable warrant was then obtained, leading to his arrest.

What were the initial findings at the scene of death?

Police found the body on the floor without clothes, with bloodstains on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were also present in the room.

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mussoorie Delhi POlice DELHI
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