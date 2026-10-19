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English NewsCitiesDelhi Lok Adalat On October 25: How To Download Tokens To Settle Pending Traffic Challans

Delhi Lok Adalat On October 25: How To Download Tokens To Settle Pending Traffic Challans

The token limit has been capped at a maximum of 50,000 challans or notices per day. A total of 2 lakh tokens are reportedly expected to be issued.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

Vehicle owners in Delhi with pending traffic challans will get an opportunity to settle them at the National Lok Adalat scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Those seeking to resolve their pending challans will need to download a token before visiting the court premises. The token download process is set to begin on October 19, with a daily limit on the number of tokens available.

What Is The Token Download Timing?

Vehicle owners can download tokens through the official Delhi Traffic Police portal at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat by following the steps provided on the website.

The token download facility will open at 10 am on October 19. A valid token is mandatory for entry into the court premises for settling eligible challans at the Lok Adalat.

How Many Tokens Can Be Downloaded In A Day?

The token limit has been capped at a maximum of 50,000 challans or notices per day. A total of 2 lakh tokens are reportedly expected to be issued.

Since the daily quota may be exhausted quickly, applicants are advised to access the portal as soon as the download window opens at 10 am.

The National Lok Adalat will be organised at all seven district court complexes in Delhi on October 25. The proceedings are scheduled to take place from 10 am to 4 pm.

Those visiting the Lok Adalat should carry a printed copy of their token along with the relevant vehicle documents required for the settlement process.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice Delhi Lok Adalat Delhi Challan
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