A fresh sewer death in Delhi has intensified concerns over civic safety, with an eyewitness alleging that a labourer lay inside an open manhole for hours before authorities acted. The incident in Rohini’s Sector 32 comes just days after a similar tragedy in Janakpuri triggered public outrage and a government safety pledge.

Birju Kumar, 25, a daily wage worker from Bihar’s Samastipur district, died after falling into an uncovered manhole maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Police said he had been residing near the site of the incident.

Eyewitness Claims Man Was In Pit Since Monday

An eyewitness, Tejpal Yadav, claimed the victim had been lying inside the pit since Monday and alleged that action was delayed despite earlier information being shared with authorities. Yadav said he dialled 112 to alert police after reaching the spot.

“I came to know that a man had fallen into a pit, but the police had not intimated any department. After I reached here, I dialled 112. Following this, the entire department arrived. However, when I first came here, there were already several officials present. The man had been lying in the pit since yesterday. His friends informed the police administration at 4 pm today, but action was taken only after my call,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

He further alleged that officials rushed to cover open drains after his call.

“The incident occurred yesterday. After coming here, we saw that DDA officers had arrived and brought manhole covers with them. They were covering open drains in haste. At that time, only a beat officer was present, and private tankers were also there. When questioned, they told us that the department was still on the way, even though they had been called at 4 pm. I dialled 112, and within 15 minutes the entire department turned up. The body was recovered around 8 to 8.30 pm,” he added.

Police Say Information Was Received On Tuesday Afternoon

Police said they were informed about a man falling into a drain near Mahashakti Kali Mandir in Sector 32, under Begumpur police station limits, at around 3 pm on Tuesday. Teams from the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Services were dispatched to the spot.

After several hours of effort, Kumar was pulled out of the sewer at around 9 pm. Doctors later declared him dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan told Hindustan Times earlier, “We received information about a person falling into a sewer near Mahashakti Kali Mandir in Sector 32, Begumpur. After nearly six hours of effort, the victim was retrieved, but he had already succumbed.”

Officials aware of the investigation said Kumar had been with a friend at the time. During questioning, the friend, identified as Budhan Das, told police that the two had been drinking alcohol for most of Monday, according to an earlier HT report.

The incident follows the recent Janakpuri sewer death of another 25-year-old man, which prompted the Delhi government to announce an eight-point safety framework aimed at preventing similar accidents. With two fatalities in quick succession, questions over compliance, response time, and civic oversight are once again in focus.