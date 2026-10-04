Elderly Couple Flung Into Air After Creta Hits Them In Delhi's Kirti Nagar: Watch

An elderly couple was injured after being struck by an SUV in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar. The accident took place at around 8:45 am near Arya Samaj Mandir. The SUV, a Hyundai Creta, was being driven by a woman who has since been arrested by Delhi Police.

🚨 Speeding Car Hits Elderly Couple in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar! A speeding car rammed into an elderly couple walking along the roadside in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area, leaving both seriously injured. CCTV footage shows the woman driver getting out of the car for a few seconds and looking at the injured couple before allegedly fleeing the spot without offering help. Police have arrested the woman driver and seized the car. #Delhi #KirtiNagar #RoadAccident #DelhiPolice #CCTV #BreakingNews #RoadSafety October 4, 2026

CCTV footage of the incident shows the couple, both in their 70s, walking along the left side of the road when the SUV suddenly hit them. The impact sent both of them flying.

The woman, identified as 71-year-old Kusum Tagra, was carrying a walking stick and a crossbody bag. She was thrown towards the left side of the road and landed close to an electric pole. Her 79-year-old husband, Dayanand Tagra, was pushed onto the bonnet of the SUV and remained there for around two seconds before being thrown onto the road. He landed face-first and sustained injuries.

Passersby, local residents and labourers working in the area rushed to help the couple following the crash.

CCTV Captures Driver's Actions After Crash

The CCTV footage shows the woman driver initially opening the car door but then closing it and remaining inside for around seven seconds. She eventually stepped out and approached the injured couple.

She can be seen running towards the elderly man and checking on him before looking towards the woman from a distance. The driver then appears to raise her folded hands towards the sky before returning to her vehicle and driving away.

The man suffered injuries to his head and face, with blood visible on the road following the impact.

Both victims were taken to Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar, where they are currently undergoing treatment. According to Delhi Police, their children are based in the United States.

SUV Driver Arrested, Vehicle Seized

Delhi Police have arrested 49-year-old Navleen Kaur, who was allegedly driving the SUV at the time of the accident. The Hyundai Creta involved in the crash, bearing registration number DL9CAR2591, has also been seized by the police.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to rash driving and causing injury. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.