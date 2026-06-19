'Brought Bad Energy': South Delhi Doctor Reveals Chilling Details Into House Help's Murder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested Gupta; neighbor discovered victim's body.

A 50-year-old dermatologist from South Delhi's upscale Mount Kailash neighbourhood has been accused of murdering his domestic worker, allegedly over a belief that she was bringing “bad energy” into his home.

The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, was taken into custody and questioned by police after the death of Meena Haldar, who worked at the family's residence. Investigators allege that Gupta attacked the woman with a bat and a sharp-edged weapon inside the apartment complex on Thursday.

According to police, the doctor later admitted to the crime during questioning and cited long-standing disagreements with family members regarding Haldar's employment at the house.

Family Dispute Allegedly Led to Growing Resentment

Police said Gupta had repeatedly expressed a desire to have Haldar removed from her job but claimed his family members did not support the decision.

During interrogation, he allegedly told investigators that he believed the domestic worker was bringing negative energy into the household and that this had affected his son's academic performance.

Officials said the accused also expressed frustration over what he perceived as a lack of support from his family regarding his concerns about Haldar.

According to investigators, those grievances may have contributed to the events that unfolded on Thursday.

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Police Reconstruct Sequence of Events

According to the police investigation, Gupta was at home with his son on Thursday morning after his wife, Dr Tina Gupta, left for work at around 10.15 am.

Haldar reportedly arrived at the residence between 10.30 am and 10.45 am, completed household chores and went to the terrace to dry clothes.

Investigators allege that Gupta followed her to the terrace and attacked her between 11.15 am and 11.30 am. Police said she was first struck on the head with a bat, causing her to collapse, before being stabbed with a sharp object.

After the alleged attack, Gupta is accused of returning downstairs and placing the weapons near a staircase. Police later recovered blood-stained items believed to have been used in the incident.

Body Discovered After Neighbour Raises Alarm

The incident came to light when a resident of a nearby building reportedly noticed a woman lying motionless on the terrace in a pool of blood.

The witness alerted authorities by making a PCR call, prompting police teams to rush to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The discovery of the body and subsequent evidence collection led investigators to focus on Gupta, who was later detained and questioned.

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Investigation Underway

Police are continuing to investigate the case and are examining all aspects of the incident, including the events leading up to the alleged attack.

Investigators are also reviewing statements from family members and collecting forensic evidence as part of the probe.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the legal proceedings, but the case has drawn attention due to the unusual motive allegedly cited by the accused during questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing.